Read full article on original website
Related
thenorthwindonline.com
Pop-up lounge brings first-generation students together
On Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m., first-generation students are welcome to drop into Jamrich 1318 for free coffee, to mingle with other students, access a designated study space or to ask a question to a first-generation staff member. First-generation students are students who are the first...
thenorthwindonline.com
Intramural volleyball fosters high energy environment
Makayla Weaver, an exercise science major, joined the intramural volleyball team at NMU after her friends persuaded her to join for the social and athletic aspects. After attending the practices, she fell in love with the game and the fun dynamic between teammates. “When I play volleyball, my main goal...
Comments / 0