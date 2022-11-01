Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk has reportedly added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside a Gulfstream G700, which can be designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.
Elon Musk recently bought a Gulfstream G700, according to Austonia. Musk's new jet is expected to replace his Gulfstream G650ER. Musk currently owns four jets, including three Gulstream and one Dassault aircrafts. Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he...
Crime bedevils US shopkeepers in run-up to election
When an upmarket clothing brand shuttered its San Francisco store last month, its boss said the west coast destination was a "city of chaos" where gangs of criminals roam free, robbing businesses at will. According to the Council on Criminal Justice, a think tank, 29 cities -- including Democratic bastions San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York -- have logged an increase in property crimes this year.
AOL Corp
Details emerge in Paul Pelosi attack: A break-in, conversation, 911 call, then violence
Paul Pelosi awoke twice in the early hours of Oct. 28. The first time he groggily discovered a hammer-wielding intruder in his bedroom asking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The second time, he regained consciousness in a pool of his own blood, having suffered a fractured skull grappling with the assailant in front of police.
AOL Corp
A chef who’s cooked over 5,000 turkeys shares the secrets to the best bird ever
Thanksgiving is a joy but, let's face it, also kinda stressful. There's a lot to do, plus the anxiety of worrying whether this year's bird will be juicy and delish or dry and disappointing. To take that concern off your proverbial plate, we tapped Yankel Polak, head chef at ButcherBox, the meat-and-seafood delivery service. Chef Yankel knows a thing or two about making a terrific turkey. Here he shares the tools that make it easy; snatch them up before they sell out — and in plenty of time to set yourself up to win Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0