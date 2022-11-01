Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Mac System Settings in macOS Ventura: Tips, tricks, and requests for the overhauled design
MacOS Ventura has a variety of new features and changes and one that may be jarring is System Preferences morphing into System Settings. Follow along for a look at what’s changed, tips and tricks for using the new UI with Mac System Settings, feature requests, and more. A big...
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
techaiapp.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
The Windows Club
How to enable Remote Desktop without Password in Windows 11/10
By default, PC users are required to have a password to be able to access and use the native Remote Desktop feature in the Windows operating system. In this post, we will show you the steps for the methods on how to enable Remote Desktop without Password in Windows 11/10.
Chrome will let you automatically snooze unused tabs to free up memory
Google’s ongoing efforts developing Chrome certainly don’t go unnoticed, considering it's the most popular web browser in the world by a landslide margin, across multiple platforms. Still, that doesn't mean it's perfect, and while the new Chrome 107 release includes improvements like support for HEVC hardware decoding in videos, and laying the groundwork for simplified login experiences down the road, long-standing issues like its infamous RAM hogging continue. Now there's finally some interesting progress towards doing something about that in development channels, with Chrome working on new tools for snoozing inactive tabs and freeing up system resources for other applications.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a "Permanently Delete" Option to the Windows Context Menu
As you work on your computer day in and day out, there are so many files and folders that pile up on your system. You would be deleting old and unwanted files—it reduces the clutter and creates more storage space. Usually, you'll select the file and use the delete...
techunwrapped.com
If Google is no longer your home screen, you have a serious problem
The first thing that we must be clear about is that for our browser to run the risk of being hijacked, we must always download some type of content from the Internet. Although it is true that it can also be hijacked through JavaScript code, when the browser is restarted, this code disappears as it resides in the browser’s memory, which is why it is usually used for these purposes. If we do not download an application or even an extension from the official stores, the possibility that our browser ends up being hijacked is reduced to zero.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Best Free Cloning Software to Transfer OS and Data in Windows
Computer has become one of the important parts in our daily life. We study, work, communicate with friends, watch movies, play games and so forth on our computer. However, as time goes by, the computer can bring bad experiences. Following are some common situations:. Your computer boots more and more...
The Verge
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
Engadget
Enroll in 244 hours of Python, Java and C++ training for $40
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. You can picture code as the building blocks of the programs and websites you access daily. Strings and functions create the features you know and love, whereas different languages are used in particular types of applications, ranging from statistical computing to web development. If you’d like to learn how to piece these characters together to create your own app, the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle has 14 courses that can help you get started, and .
Pushbullet says it has to fight Play Store's automated oversight to stay on Android
As Android™'s official app store, you would think the Play Store would be the premier resource for the best Android apps. While there are numerous third-party app hubs that serve as an alternative to the Play Store, most Android app developers prioritize Google’s offering given the sheer size of the audience. But with volume in mind, it's no secret that the company has had to rely on artificial intelligence to make some judgment calls on approving and pruning apps. But as we've seen before, there are downsides to this reliance on AI and machine learning models to keep tabs on guideline violations. The latest victim of said downsides, Pushbullet, is putting out its story.
CoinTelegraph
Lightning Network releases emergency update after critical bug on LND nodes
An emergency update was released to all of Lightning Network's LND node operators on Nov. 1, after a critical bug caused LND nodes to fall out of sync chain. This was the second critical bug experienced by the network in less than a month. According to Lightning Labs, developer of...
Photoshop Paywalls Pantone Colors, Is Turning Users’ Art Black
Pantone is putting 15,000 colors behind a paywall for users on some of the most popular Adobe products starting next month—leaving designers who want to use, or have ever used in the past, no choice but to pay up if they want to use them. Designer Iain Anderson tweeted...
itsecuritywire.com
Microsoft Patches Azure Cosmos DB Flaw Leading to Remote Code Execution
Orca Security cautions that an attacker may have been able to remotely execute arbitrary code in Azure Cosmos DB because of a missing authentication check vulnerability. A NoSQL database called Azure Cosmos DB is used in order processing pipelines for event sourcing and on e-commerce platforms to store catalog data. The open-source interactive developer environment (IDE) Azure Cosmos DB Jupyter notebooks, which enables developers to share documents, live code, visualizations, and more, was where the security flaw was discovered. Jupyter notebooks that are integrated with Azure Cosmos DB may include secrets and private keys.
KuCoin Wallet Announced the Launch of Chrome Extension Officially
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The KuCoin Wallet, designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially launched a Chrome Extension with comprehensively improved security technology and architecture, ensuring the security of user assets across multiple dimensions and safeguarding the Web3 experience. As the crypto industry continues to develop and user demand becomes more and more diverse, easy-to-adopt wallet extensions have become a necessity for all kinds of users. Despite this, past security incidents show that assets are stolen from wallet extensions almost every year, affecting a large number of users and resulting in losses of up to USD 2 Billion in 2022. Safety and easy to use become the main demands for users. Driven by the users demands and the industry reality, KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is set up to be a safe, reliable and the first wallet with comprehensive Multi-Device Integration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005681/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Google wants robots to generate their own code
New research demonstrated at Google’s AI event in New York City this morning proposes the notion of letting robotic systems effectively write their own code. The concept is designed to save human developers the hassle of having to go in and reprogram things as new information arises. The company...
techunwrapped.com
Check your version of Google Chrome right now: you may be in danger
With a market share of about 70%, Google Chrome It is the most used web browser in the world. Every day, millions of users rely on it to surf the Internet, visit all kinds of web pages and, apparently, be safe. However, a few days ago, all users of this browser have been exposed to all kinds of computer attacks due to a serious vulnerability that allows hackers to take control of the victims’ computers.
