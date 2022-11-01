Read full article on original website
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
WTOP
Northwestern HS boys soccer team DQ’d from Md. state playoffs
The boys’ soccer team from Northwestern High School, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been disqualified from competing in this year’s state playoffs after county officials said the Wildcats used an ineligible player during the season. The school system’s Office of Athletics received an anonymous email concerning...
lhslance.org
Lancer Spotlight 10/31/22: Varsity football suffers loss in I-70 Championship, remains hopeful for playoffs
The Linganore Lancers’ varsity football team (4-5) fell to coveted rival Urbana High School Hawks (8-1) in their last regular season matchup before both teams head off into their separate playoff divisions. Urbana’s 28-13 win over the Lancers marks the first time since 2012 that the Hawks beat Linganore...
hubison.com
Bison Win Exhibition Over Lions
WASHINGTON (November 1, 2022) – Howard University men's basketball team won its exhibition match versus Multnomah (MU), 81-69, inside The Burr. Third-year Bison Jordan Wood (San Antonio) led the way with a team-leading 18 points, followed by redshirt junior Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) with 17 points. With less...
WJLA
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
MD Native Kiki Rice first Jordan Brand NIL athlete
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Maryland native and one of the top high school basketball players in the country Kiki Rice, becomes Jordan brand’s first NIL athlete. Rice is native to Bethesda, Maryland, and played in the district at Sidwell Friends School and is a six-time Gatorade player of the year award recipient in soccer […]
testudotimes.com
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
As new Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard prepares to embark on his first season with the program in less than a week, he has made it evident that there is something special about putting on the black and gold. The goal is to raise banners every year,...
dhsthebuzz.org
First Ladies Are First
Invitational, County, Regional and State competitions are a big deal. Some may think that cheerleaders just stand on the sidelines and jump around, wear cute uniforms and do chants. A look behind the scenes reveals so much more. As the 2023 season continues, the First Ladies of Damascus competed at...
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
Delaware lottery winner stops for tickets after claiming prize, wins jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – Talk about a hot hand. A 70-year-old woman from Newark, Delaware recently won a $100,000 prize after picking up a pair of scratchers at a Speedy Gas convenience store. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told lottery officials it was the most she had ever won...
Pedestrian killed in Las Cruces on Picacho; 2nd pedestrian critical after hit and run
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pedestrian killed in Las Cruces Wednesday morning on Picacho Avenue was not walking in a designated crosswalk, Las Cruces police report. This was one of two serious pedestrian-related crashes in Las Cruces since Sunday night. Wednesday’s crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on West Picacho Avenue between Quesenberry […]
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted city
Join Maryland Heritage Tours for spine-tingling stories of the past. Black and white photograph of a cemeteryVicki Schofield/Unsplash. Is Frederick Maryland's most haunted city? It is not too late to find out.
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
An Eye-Catching Median in Texas For All the Wrong Reasons
As traffic builds in the lanes of the Lee Trevino intersection, the sun shines on the medians. Usually, these medians do not catch drivers' attention, unless someone is on them asking for money or some type of help. For a shiny reason, the median at the intersection of Lee Trevino...
Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
