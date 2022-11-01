ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hubison.com

Bison Win Exhibition Over Lions

WASHINGTON (November 1, 2022) – Howard University men's basketball team won its exhibition match versus Multnomah (MU), 81-69, inside The Burr. Third-year Bison Jordan Wood (San Antonio) led the way with a team-leading 18 points, followed by redshirt junior Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) with 17 points. With less...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

MD Native Kiki Rice first Jordan Brand NIL athlete

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Maryland native and one of the top high school basketball players in the country Kiki Rice, becomes Jordan brand’s first NIL athlete. Rice is native to Bethesda, Maryland, and played in the district at Sidwell Friends School and is a six-time Gatorade player of the year award recipient in soccer […]
BETHESDA, MD
dhsthebuzz.org

First Ladies Are First

Invitational, County, Regional and State competitions are a big deal. Some may think that cheerleaders just stand on the sidelines and jump around, wear cute uniforms and do chants. A look behind the scenes reveals so much more. As the 2023 season continues, the First Ladies of Damascus competed at...
DC News Now

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
BOWIE, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy