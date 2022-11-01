The incoming rookie class has had two weeks of games in the NBA and has produced some remarkable performances already in the early going of the season. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is off to a tremendous start and is seemingly showing out on a nightly basis. He scored at least 20 points in each of his first six games, becoming the first rookie to do so since Grant Hill (Nov. 4-15, 1994).

4 HOURS AGO