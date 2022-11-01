ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rookie Power Rankings: Paolo Banchero flexing early as the No. 1 pick

The incoming rookie class has had two weeks of games in the NBA and has produced some remarkable performances already in the early going of the season. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is off to a tremendous start and is seemingly showing out on a nightly basis. He scored at least 20 points in each of his first six games, becoming the first rookie to do so since Grant Hill (Nov. 4-15, 1994).
Aiken Standard

Player of the Week: Smith, Warhorses rolling into playoffs

The second-ranked Barnwell Warhorses aren't quite yet peaking as the high school football playoffs begin, but they've certainly been rolling over the past couple of weeks. They cruised through their non-region schedule and opened Region 6-AA play with a pair of wins, setting up a back-to-back stretch that would determine the region championship while also giving them a pre-playoffs test.
BARNWELL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy