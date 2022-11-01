Read full article on original website
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
belairnewsandviews.com
36th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards honors 17 volunteers
BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 2, 2022) – The stories of 17 selfless volunteers inspired guests at the 36th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards ceremony hosted by County Executive Barry Glassman and the Harford County Department of Community Services on October 20 at the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene.
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
Nottingham MD
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area
ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
whatsupmag.com
Carroll County’s Covington Named 2022 Engineer of the Year
Westminster, MD – Martin B. Covington, III, P.E. CFM, D.WRE, Stormwater Management Program Engineer for Carroll County Government’s Department of Land and Resource Management, was recognized this month as Engineer of the Year by the County Engineers Association of Maryland (CEAM). The County Engineer of the Year Award is presented to a CEAM County Member for exemplary service to their county and/or the association.
Business Monthly
Howard Government names Employee of the Year
The Howard County Government has named its 2022 Employee Awards Program honorees. For the program, employees nominate the best of their co-workers in several categories and a selection committee, also of fellow employees, select the final award recipients. Named the county’s 2022 Employee of the Year, Regulation Supervisor Lloyd Self...
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
wnav.com
Public Schools Closed Tomorrow in Queen Anne's Oct 31
Early Dismissal for Elementary & Middle Nov 1, 2 & 3. High Schools – early dismissal Nov 2 only.
belairnewsandviews.com
Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raises more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet
The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raised a record of more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:. The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala Raises More Than $1.2 Million for Cancer LifeNet. Most successful Starnight...
thebellarion.com
Marching Band Showcase a Success
The annual Marching Band Showcase 2022 was held at Bel Air High School on Wednesday October 26. The football stadium was filled with marching bands from high schools all around the county. Bands came marching in with hats with feathers, special shoes called dinkles, and their school colors. This event...
CBS News
Here are Veterans Day discounts and offers in the Baltimore area this year
BALTIMORE -- Veterans Day is just around the corner, and the holiday promises plenty of deals to veterans, active duty military members and their families. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. National chains and attractions are offering plenty of discounts, and many of them have outposts in the Baltimore area....
passengerterminaltoday.com
Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants
Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
Early voting in Anne Arundel County continues, 24,000 ballots casted
Early voting is going well at the 9 early voting sites in Anne Arundel County. Officials say about 24,000 votes have been cast so far.
Parents protest decision to stop football players from going to playoffs
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and City College have been longtime rivals for years–but last Friday the rivalry went up a notch two football coaches got into a fight that cost both teams playoffs.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Christmas tree lighting details announced
TOWSON, MD—Officials have announced details for the official 2022 Baltimore County Christmas tree lightning ceremony. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at Olympian Park. The tree lighting ceremony is presented by the Towson Chamber of Commerce. Olympian Park is located at 1 W....
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park native continues to steal the show on 'The Voice'
The 17-year-old Severna Park girl who is a contestant on "The Voice" continues to steal the show. Parijita Bastola won the knockout round on Monday night and spoke to 11 News about the latest win. "It was insane watching myself on TV -- just never gets any less cooler. I...
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
foxbaltimore.com
Candidate Conversations: Pat McDonough seeks to be leader of Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters in Baltimore County will soon decide who they want to lead in the next election, as Johnny Olszewski asks voters for another term. The incumbent faces Republican challenger, Pat McDonough, who vowed to bring a change to the county. McDonough spoke about his plan to...
Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution
New report analyzes success of massive East Baltimore redevelopment
With the bold declaration "WE ARE ALL EAST BALTIMORE" etched into the concrete steps at Eager Park, the massive project has poured more than $1 billion into the Middle East neighborhood since 2003
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
