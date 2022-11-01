ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
Carroll County’s Covington Named 2022 Engineer of the Year

Westminster, MD – Martin B. Covington, III, P.E. CFM, D.WRE, Stormwater Management Program Engineer for Carroll County Government’s Department of Land and Resource Management, was recognized this month as Engineer of the Year by the County Engineers Association of Maryland (CEAM). The County Engineer of the Year Award is presented to a CEAM County Member for exemplary service to their county and/or the association.
Howard Government names Employee of the Year

The Howard County Government has named its 2022 Employee Awards Program honorees. For the program, employees nominate the best of their co-workers in several categories and a selection committee, also of fellow employees, select the final award recipients. Named the county’s 2022 Employee of the Year, Regulation Supervisor Lloyd Self...
Marching Band Showcase a Success

The annual Marching Band Showcase 2022 was held at Bel Air High School on Wednesday October 26. The football stadium was filled with marching bands from high schools all around the county. Bands came marching in with hats with feathers, special shoes called dinkles, and their school colors. This event...
Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
Baltimore County Christmas tree lighting details announced

TOWSON, MD—Officials have announced details for the official 2022 Baltimore County Christmas tree lightning ceremony. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at Olympian Park. The tree lighting ceremony is presented by the Towson Chamber of Commerce. Olympian Park is located at 1 W....
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
