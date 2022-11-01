Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois pastor's act of kindness for woman leaves her with $759 tax bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – No good deed goes unpunished - a retired Illinois pastor is learning that the hard way.He tried to help a young woman in need, but his kindness is costing hundreds of dollars. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the car tax complication.For Simone Lester, a minivan was a lifesaver of an unexpected gift during an unpredictable time."I had recently been divorced," Lester said. "I was awaiting a job transfer."She was driving a much older car with doors that didn't even lock."I had been told by a mechanic that I didn't have much time left with it and then...
beckersdental.com
Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview man threatened to skin Republican gubernatorial candidate alive, prosecutors say: ‘I literally made it so he and his entire family is on lockdown. I love it.’
Outraged by campaign ads for Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a Chicago man left a threatening voicemail at the politician’s office and then bragged to his friends on Snapchat about what he had done, prosecutors said Wednesday. Scott Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive,...
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
CHICAGO - A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked. Police Lt. John Cannon, who once served as a watch commander of the Near North Police District, stepped down...
Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI
SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot demands statewide ban on 'weapons of war' following Chicago mass shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban "weapons of war" following a mass shooting in Garfield Park Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement Tuesday on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a "statewide ban" on the firearms.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell as a COVID Symptom, Side Effects of Flu, COVID Shots
As new COVID subvariants emerge, experts are weighing on in whether or not symptoms of the virus that were seen in 2020 -- like loss of smell -- are still indicative of a COVID infection. And, as the colder months approach and as respiratory viruses begin to spread more widely,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup
CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
McHenry County health report finds more than 170 became ill after visiting D.C. Cobb’s
McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The McHenry County Department of Health completed its investigation into D.C. Cobb’s and found more than 170 people became sick following an illness outbreak. The investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the restaurant, located in the 1200 block of North Green Street, at the end of […]
How the SAFE-T Act could impact different crime scenarios starting next year
Retired Cook County circuit court judge Daniel Locallo walks us through how the SAFE-T Act could change how the criminal justice system works in several different crime scenarios.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty
One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
villageoflisle.org
Lisle Police to Dispose of More than 50 Unclaimed Bicycles
The Lisle Police Department has more than 50 unclaimed bicycles in storage that the department will dispose of. These bicycles have been held for 6-months or longer, and any associated police reports with them have been closed with no owners coming forward to claim them. Any citizen missing a bicycle...
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
WSPY NEWS
Missing confession and court transcripts found in Weger case
Searching for more evidence, attorney Andrew Hale could not find the original court case files or written confession statement from the murder trial of Chester Weger, who was convicted in 1961 of killing one of three women at Starved Rock State Park. Not in LaSalle County or not in Will...
Comments / 0