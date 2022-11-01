ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in the death of a man he shot with a defective beanbag round. Virgil Brewer was charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 death of Steven Myers in Sun City, 300 miles from Kansas City, Kansas.
SUN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

KU imposes 4-game suspension for basketball coach Bill Self amid NCAA investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas basketball told the NCAA’s Independent Resolution last week that it was imposing a 4-game suspension for coach Bill Self, among several other self-imposed sanctions. The punishments are in response to the NCAA’s ongoing investigation into KU’s recruiting practices. The school first received a notice of allegations in September 2019.
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

KU overcomes slow start, handles Pitt State in exhibition

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Behind 23 points from redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson and 20 from freshman Gradey Dick, No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 94-63 exhibition win against Pittsburg State Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse. It was less than a stellar start to the first...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy