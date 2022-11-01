ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Record-breaking transparent solar panels pave way for electricity-generating windows

Scientists have achieved a new efficiency record for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs), opening up new commercial possibilities for transparent solar panels.A team from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland made the breakthrough using specially designed photosensitizer dye molecules that when combined are capable of harvesting light from across the entire visible light spectrum.The transparent properties of DSCs make them suitable for use in windows, greenhouses and glass facades, the researchers said, as well as in the screens of portable electronic devices.They are also flexible, relatively low-cost and can be made using conventional roll-printing techniques. Theoretically, the price/performance ratio...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Beyond PPE: The Future of Workplace Safety is in Advanced Technologies

When it comes to keeping your workforce safe, providing proper personal protective equipment is just the start. Workplace safety programs of the future, however, will bring risk mitigation and incident prevention to the next level – including the ability to stop hazardous events from happening in the first place.
elearningindustry.com

Your Step-By-Step Guide To Writing A Training Needs Analysis RFP

How To Craft The Perfect Training Needs Analysis RFP. Choosing the best outsourcing partner hinges on talent, turnaround time, and price point. All of these are covered in the vendor proposal. Unfortunately, you can’t just wait around and hope that service providers sense your need for training assessment and reach out with estimates. Very few of them have telepathic powers strong enough to scan every L&D department. Proactive organizations draft RFPs so that vendors have all the information they require. From the project scope to evaluation criteria. But where do you even begin? Are there common mistakes you should avoid to maximize value for money? Follow these steps to write a winning training needs analysis RFP.
salestechstar.com

Quark.ai Autonomous Support Platform Brings Automation To Complex Workflows For Field Support

Quark.ai, the Autonomous Support Platform for Technical/Field Support and B2B e-Commerce, introduced the Quark.ai Workflow Automator, a powerful module designed to power Field Support engineers with a self-service tool for rapidly resolving complex support-related workflow issues of industrial enterprises. The Quark.ai Workflow Automator module enables unparalleled productivity improvement. A robust...
Phys.org

Light-analyzing 'lab on a chip' opens door to widespread use of portable spectrometers

Scientists including an Oregon State University materials researcher have developed a better tool to measure light, contributing to a field known as optical spectrometry in a way that could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The study, published today in Science, was led by Finland's Aalto University and...
The Associated Press

Ooma Adds Advanced Call Flow Capabilities to Ooma Office, Empowering Businesses of All Sizes To Improve Their Customer and Employee Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has added advanced call flow capabilities to the Ooma Office business communications service, empowering businesses of all sizes to improve their customer and employee experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005491/en/ Ooma today announced new call flow features for its Ooma Office business phone service, including Call Queue Agent Log In/Log Out, which increases the accuracy of the manager’s dashboard in tracking agent availability and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)
technewstoday.com

Here Are 12 Different Types of Monitor Connections

Before getting a monitor, you should consider many things – its size, resolution, refresh rate, and, most importantly, the connection types it supports. Whether you’re tech proficient or not, you’ve likely peeked into the back panel of a monitor and noticed a number of ports. Basically, each of them has a different function – one provides power to the monitor, while others are responsible for audio and video connections.
Benzinga

Travel Industry Payment Innovations Enable A Quick Rebound to Those that Dare

Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the world has moved past the heavy travel restrictions, the full rebound of travel has yet to formalize. The problems exist in nearly every section of the process, from the supply chain challenges to the reluctance of travelers to commit without knowing in advance that they will be fully refunded in case of an issue.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Looking for a cost-effective way to immediately improve route efficiency and safety?

On the road trying to make a living with a full-time job, I constantly worried about my two boys, ages 20 and 23, driving refuse and recycling routes. I was a mess thinking about the possibility of them getting seriously injured by a vehicle while chasing down fly-away litter that didn’t make it into the truck with the automated arm. We had to quickly find a solution.
daystech.org

A Sustainable Future is on the Horizon with Digital Twins and AI

One approach organizations can attain internet zero and handle different sustainability efforts is thru the mixed energy of digital twins and AI. Sustainability is a prime precedence for all organizations as we speak—for instance, one-third of Europe’s largest corporations have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to Accenture. Yet the agency additionally discovered that enterprises should considerably speed up their efforts over the following decade, as simply 9% of corporations are presently on observe to attain this aim.
wonkhe.com

Why employment quality is important in graduate data

Why is HESA generating new data on employment quality?. It’s a question we have been asked on several occasions. Historically, economists have focused on investigating individual employment outcomes through the lens of employee earnings. Meanwhile, the primary indicator used to assess the macroeconomy has been GDP. So, you would be forgiven for thinking monetary outcomes were all that mattered.
3printr.com

AM Solutions starts delivery of C1 post-processing system

AM post-processing solution innovator AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology UK is pleased to announce that it has just taken delivery of its C1 system, which will reside in the company’s customer experience centre in Knowsley, UK. The C1 now sits alongside an array of AM post-processing solutions in Knowsley, and customers are invited to come along and see them demonstrated and discuss which technology is best suited to their specific applications.
Control Engineering

Network pruning can skew deep learning models

Deep learning is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that can classify things such as images, text or sound and is growing in priority in many different fields. While deep learning has a lot of potential, it requires a great deal of computing power to operate. North Carolina State researchers...
marktechpost.com

According To A New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Study, A Mobile Application That Uses Deep Learning To Analyze Skin Lesion Images Can Detect Monkeypox With 91 Percent Accuracy

Recently, Monkeypox has been spreading all across the world. Nearly 47,000 monkeypox cases with laboratory confirmation had been reported globally as of August 2022. Clinical detection of monkeypox in its early stages has been difficult as monkeypox is quite similar to chickenpox and measles. PCR tests can be used to confirm detection, but PCR tests are not easily available. Hence computation methods to detect monkeypox can be helpful for easy and fast identification of monkeypox in its early stages.
3printr.com

Guidelines – Authentise introduces new rules engine

Authentise, the specialist in data-driven engineering & manufacturing workflow tools, has released Guidelines, a major new rules engine that puts operators back at the heart of digital manufacturing. Guidelines is a new set of features accessible to users of aMES, Authentise’s end-to-end, connected workflow engine for additive manufacturing. It enables...
retrofitmagazine.com

Caleffi to Host Air-to-slab Heat Pump Systems Webinar

Air to water heat pump technology is steadily gaining traction. When a heat pump’s coefficient of performance is maximized, energy efficiency and resiliency benefits are substantial. How can engineers, designers and installers effectively apply this emerging technology to high thermal mass floor heating applications? Which commercial systems are good candidates for this type of design? Hydronics expert John Siegenthaler, P.E., will detail the approaches that can best utilize this technology in a webinar Nov. 17, noon to 1 p.m. CST.
