The 200 block of East Front Street will be closed to vehicle traffic Tuesday-Friday this week for utility work. East Front Street will be closed between Cass and Park streets so that work can take place. The closure runs from 7am Tuesday through 5pm Friday. The closure "will cause disruptions to pedestrian and vehicle traffic," according to the City of Traverse City. "The work is weather dependent. Appropriate signage will be in place, and access to all businesses will be maintained at all times."

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO