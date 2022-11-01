Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
traverseticker.com
New Report Measures Seasonal Influx Of Workers, Residents, Visitors Across Region
The population of northwest Michigan rises and falls by 78 percent in the summer, with visitors making up 40 percent of the region’s total population in the peak month of July, according to a new report from Networks Northwest and Beckett & Raeder. The study, the first of its kind since 2014, shows the dramatic impact that the influx of seasonal workers, visitors, and part-time residents have across the region – including on infrastructure, emergency services, and housing availability.
traverseticker.com
Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market
What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
traverseticker.com
East Front Street 200 Block Closed Tuesday-Friday
The 200 block of East Front Street will be closed to vehicle traffic Tuesday-Friday this week for utility work. East Front Street will be closed between Cass and Park streets so that work can take place. The closure runs from 7am Tuesday through 5pm Friday. The closure "will cause disruptions to pedestrian and vehicle traffic," according to the City of Traverse City. "The work is weather dependent. Appropriate signage will be in place, and access to all businesses will be maintained at all times."
Comments / 0