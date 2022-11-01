(SUMMIT, NJ) -- A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of Wonderful Life performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO