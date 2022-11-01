Read full article on original website
The Illusionists: Magic, Magic and More Magic in Morristown
Back in the 1980s, I met magician David Copperfield backstage after one of his shows. I stared him straight in the eyes and described one of his more highly applauded tricks. “Ok, just between you and me, how did you do it?” I said. He looked around the room,...
Opera Philadelphia's acclaimed film of David T. Little's "Soldier Songs" screens in five regional movie theaters November 10-12
Since its 2021 streaming premiere, Opera Philadelphia’s film of David T. Little’s Soldier Songs has collected audience and critical acclaim as well as major award recognition. Called “a worthy addition to the far-too-slight catalog of opera presented in cinematic form” by the New York Times and “a standout achievement” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the film was nominated for the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording, and this month it is a finalist for both the 2022 International Opera Award for Best Digital Opera and the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera from Opera America.
NJPAC presents Comedian Pinky Patel
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Pinky Patel and her Crown Who Dhis Tour to Newark on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.
"Classic Country!" Josh Turner LIVE! at UCPAC
Thanks to the arrival of fall, it’s dark out early in Rahway, NJ this October 20, 2022 evening, but the lights inside the town’s historic UCPAC auditorium shine brightly as music lovers ready themselves for a concert by country singer Josh Turner. As audience member, Amanda, a Josh...
Saucey Launches Alcohol Delivery in New Jersey
(HOBOKEN, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, announced recently the launch of its service into New Jersey. The expansion brings the alcohol delivery app to over 28 zip codes, including cities like Newark, Hoboken, and Fairfield. This new service area will extend their already existing zoning in New York City, and the company plans to continue growing their service capabilities throughout New Jersey and Rochester.
Westminster Conservatory to host gala benefit concert on November 18th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Westminster Conservatory of Music and its Honors Music Program will present a gala fundraising concert on November 18 at 7:00pm in Hillman Hall, located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. This free event will feature a variety of student performances representing the Conservatory’s diverse offerings for every age, as well as performances by esteemed faculty, alumni and friends of the Conservatory.
Giants of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC on November 19
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8:00pm! That’s when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year’s 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.
NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
The Theater Project presents "It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of Wonderful Life performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.
Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
Ocean County Library to Present Magician Chad Juros at Mayo Park Center
(BEACHWOOD, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library will present award-winning entertainer and motivational speaker Chad Juros in a family-friendly show of magic, music, comedy, and audience participation on Monday, November 21, indoors at the Mayo Park Center, Beachwood. The event begins at 6:00pm. Juros has performed at various Ocean County...
United Solo Theatre Festival Announces Nominees for the 2022 Special Award
(NEW YORK, NY) -- United Solo has announced the nominees for their thirteenth annual Special Award, presented each year to an outstanding solo performance that takes place outside of the festival. This year’s nominees, selected by the United Solo Academy – an international group of theatre professionals from all corners of the industry – represent the rich spectrum of performances within the genre.
bergenPAC announces shows by Micky Dolenz and Amy Grant
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets for both shows...
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "Dance(in)Haus"
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), Monmouth County's only professional ballet company, will present a two-part series entitled Dance(in)Haus, showcasing the power of human imagination, creativity, and the intersection of architecture and dance. The performance series, created by AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik, is inspired by the Bauhaus movement, connecting the intricate architecture of Bell Works, the stunning paintings of Wassily Kandinsky, the influential music of Bauhaus composers, and the exuberance and athleticism of AXCBT artists. Appealing to traditional theatergoers, and design and architecture aficionados, Dance(in)Haus is one of AXCBT's most engaging works to date.
Playa Bowls Names Mark Belanger as company President
(OCEAN COUNTY, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai bowls, green bowls, pitaya bowls, coconut bowls, juices and smoothies, has announced the appointment of Mark Belanger as the company's President. The seasoned industry veteran has a proven track record of leading successful food and beverage companies and will be responsible for leading Playa Bowls' domestic and international growth.
Soraia Releases "Bloom" Via Wicked Cool Records
Philadelphia rockers Soraia have just released their new album 'Bloom' via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.) 'Bloom' covers new ground both sonically and lyrically, and comes as their single "I Seek Fire" continues to move up the Billboard charts. The band says, "We are blown away every single week...
The Newton Theatre Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox on Sunday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00pm. Born and raised just outside Clinton, NJ, pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011 with the goal of remaking the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday.
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00pm & 6:30pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Following seven successful years of touring and more than...
Music Mountain Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre presents the Holiday classic, A Christmas Story, The Musical from November 4th - 20th. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Initial Casting for Disney's "Hercules"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale The Musical) as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway’s The Music Man 2022 revival, Oklahoma!) as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom) as Meg.
