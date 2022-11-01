Read full article on original website
Brandon Newman, David Jenkins Jr. Showcase Perimeter Shooting for Purdue off the Bench
The duo of Brandon Newman and David Jenkins Jr. combined for 25 points against Truman State as part of Purdue's first wave of substitutions. They were 5-of-7 from the 3-point line, showing that they can be a dangerous combination for the Boilermakers.
How to Watch Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Saint Francis
Indiana basketball hosts Saint Francis in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from Indiana.
What to watch in Evansville-area high school football sectional championships
EVANSVILLE — It's high school football sectional championship week, folks. Who raises their helmets in victory on Friday night? Let's take a look at the six games involving area teams, from a pair of regular-season rematches to some surprise matchups after last week's upsets. Class 5A Sectional 16: North...
Indiana Women's Basketball Depth by Position
Ahead of Friday's exhibition game, here is a breakdown of Indiana women's basketball depth by position. Each player's most impressive accomplishments are listed along with a sprinkle of opinion on who will most likely be key players for the 2022-23 season.
Zach Edey Leads Purdue to 102-57 Win in Exhibition Game Against Truman State
Purdue junior center Zach Edey scored a team-high 23 points and added seven rebounds in just 16 minutes on the floor against Truman State. The 7-foot-4 big man was one of five players to score in double figures.
PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
Tom Allen discusses possibility of a change at QB
IU coach Tom Allen hinted that there could be a new starter at quarterback for the Hoosiers when they host Penn State this week.
Dwenger, Woodlan, DeKalb win on opening night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday marked the first slate of girls basketball games this season with Bishop Dwenger, Woodlan, and DeKalb each picking up wins in their opener. For Dwenger, Giselle Eke led the way with 18 points as the Saints bested visiting Churubusco 55-49. At Armstrong Arena, Avah Smith tallied 23 points to […]
Ray Guy, widely known as greatest punter of all time, dies at age of 72
Ray Guy, widely considered the greatest punter in history, has died at the age of 72. “The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness,” his alma mater said in a statement on the university’s website.
Indiana high school girls basketball scores, stats: Central Indiana scoreboard
The IHSAA girls basketball season opened Tuesday night. Here are some box scores and a scores list from Central Indiana. Coaches/schools can report scores via email, hsresults@indystar.com. IndyStar Super TeamGet to know Central Indiana's best players. TUESDAY, NOV. 1. WESTFIELD 46, NORTH CENTRAL 44. Westfield1314127—46 N. Central1214117—44 Westfield...
