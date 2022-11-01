ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
HoosiersNow

Indiana Women's Basketball Depth by Position

Ahead of Friday's exhibition game, here is a breakdown of Indiana women's basketball depth by position. Each player's most impressive accomplishments are listed along with a sprinkle of opinion on who will most likely be key players for the 2022-23 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night

LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE 15

Dwenger, Woodlan, DeKalb win on opening night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday marked the first slate of girls basketball games this season with Bishop Dwenger, Woodlan, and DeKalb each picking up wins in their opener. For Dwenger, Giselle Eke led the way with 18 points as the Saints bested visiting Churubusco 55-49. At Armstrong Arena, Avah Smith tallied 23 points to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana high school girls basketball scores, stats: Central Indiana scoreboard

The IHSAA girls basketball season opened Tuesday night. Here are some box scores and a scores list from Central Indiana. Coaches/schools can report scores via email, hsresults@indystar.com. IndyStar Super TeamGet to know Central Indiana's best players. TUESDAY, NOV. 1. WESTFIELD 46, NORTH CENTRAL 44. Westfield1314127—46 N. Central1214117—44 Westfield...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy