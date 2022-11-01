ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning

The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady?

We're nearing the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season, and the quarterback landscape has brought plenty of surprises through eight weeks. Starters who were on shaky ground in the preseason are now in the MVP hunt. Former backups are making a case to earn big money in the offseason with solid play. Star signal-callers are struggling to get going -- and some veterans have already been benched. Then there's the growing concern around the once-heralded group of 2021 draft class quarterbacks.
FOX Sports

McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis

The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
The Spun

NFL Kicker Cut On Wednesday With Injury Settlement

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. In order to make room for him, they released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Arizona released Blankenship with an injury settlement. Blankenship had a brief appearance in this past weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He handled six kickoffs for the Cardinals.
The Greeneville Sun

Titans hit road looking to extend winning streak vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans aim for their fifth consecutive regular-season victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs when the teams battle Sunday night in an AFC showdown. Counting the postseason, Tennessee has won five of the past six meetings. But the Chiefs were victorious in the most important tussle when they beat the Titans 35-24 in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Both teams are 5-2 this time around, with Tennessee being...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter for Raiders, dead at 72

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ray Guy, a Hall of Fame punter with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles who played in three Super Bowls, died Thursday. He was 72. Guy, who starred at Thomson High School in Georgia, died after a long illness, former Thomson High defensive coordinator and “Ghosts of the Brickyard” co-author John Barnett told The Augusta Chronicle. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice, according to The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Broncos face arduous road to contention after 3-5 stumble

Justin Simmons purloined Trevor Lawrence's pass at the goal line, a jaw-dropping interception that yanked the Denver Broncos back from the brink of still another faceplant that would have sent them careening home at 2-6.Instead, they flew back from London and into their bye week with revived hope they can clamber their way out of their awful start, post their first winning record since 2016 and snap a six-year playoff drought.It's a daunting challenge with two games left against Kansas City and road games with the Titans, Ravens and Rams.And they'll be without defensive captain Bradley Chubb, whom GM George...
DENVER, CO

