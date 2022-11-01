Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning
The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
Former NFL players finding success as current NFL coaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel offered handshakes and high-fives to his players as they exited Nissan Stadium following a victory two weeks ago. When he saw center Ben Jones limping up the ramp, Vrabel made a beeline for the veteran and grabbed him...
ESPN
NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady?
We're nearing the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season, and the quarterback landscape has brought plenty of surprises through eight weeks. Starters who were on shaky ground in the preseason are now in the MVP hunt. Former backups are making a case to earn big money in the offseason with solid play. Star signal-callers are struggling to get going -- and some veterans have already been benched. Then there's the growing concern around the once-heralded group of 2021 draft class quarterbacks.
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
NFL Kicker Cut On Wednesday With Injury Settlement
The Arizona Cardinals signed former Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. In order to make room for him, they released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Arizona released Blankenship with an injury settlement. Blankenship had a brief appearance in this past weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He handled six kickoffs for the Cardinals.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Titans hit road looking to extend winning streak vs. Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans aim for their fifth consecutive regular-season victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs when the teams battle Sunday night in an AFC showdown. Counting the postseason, Tennessee has won five of the past six meetings. But the Chiefs were victorious in the most important tussle when they beat the Titans 35-24 in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Both teams are 5-2 this time around, with Tennessee being...
Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter for Raiders, dead at 72
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ray Guy, a Hall of Fame punter with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles who played in three Super Bowls, died Thursday. He was 72. Guy, who starred at Thomson High School in Georgia, died after a long illness, former Thomson High defensive coordinator and “Ghosts of the Brickyard” co-author John Barnett told The Augusta Chronicle. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice, according to The Associated Press.
Broncos face arduous road to contention after 3-5 stumble
Justin Simmons purloined Trevor Lawrence's pass at the goal line, a jaw-dropping interception that yanked the Denver Broncos back from the brink of still another faceplant that would have sent them careening home at 2-6.Instead, they flew back from London and into their bye week with revived hope they can clamber their way out of their awful start, post their first winning record since 2016 and snap a six-year playoff drought.It's a daunting challenge with two games left against Kansas City and road games with the Titans, Ravens and Rams.And they'll be without defensive captain Bradley Chubb, whom GM George...
Yardbarker
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway...
Packers and Lions meet with combined 9-game losing streak
The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers have lost four straight and are aiming to avoid their first five-game skid in 14 years.
The NBA Needs to Suspend Kyrie Irving
The Nets star again declined to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film.
Comments / 0