Justin Simmons purloined Trevor Lawrence's pass at the goal line, a jaw-dropping interception that yanked the Denver Broncos back from the brink of still another faceplant that would have sent them careening home at 2-6.Instead, they flew back from London and into their bye week with revived hope they can clamber their way out of their awful start, post their first winning record since 2016 and snap a six-year playoff drought.It's a daunting challenge with two games left against Kansas City and road games with the Titans, Ravens and Rams.And they'll be without defensive captain Bradley Chubb, whom GM George...

DENVER, CO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO