The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Avery Journal-Times

Browns GM: Deshaun Watson to start Week 13

The starting quarterback job in Cleveland belongs to Deshaun Watson as soon as he is eligible to return, Browns general manger Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, 27, will play his first game since Jan. 3, 2021 when the Browns visit his former team, the Houston Texans, for a Week 13 contest on Dec. 4. "It's been great to have him back in the building," Berry said during his bye week...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter for Raiders, dead at 72

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ray Guy, a Hall of Fame punter with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles who played in three Super Bowls, died Thursday. He was 72. Guy, who starred at Thomson High School in Georgia, died after a long illness, former Thomson High defensive coordinator and “Ghosts of the Brickyard” co-author John Barnett told The Augusta Chronicle. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice, according to The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Hurts looks to improve Eagles to 8-0 against hometown Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium the Houston Texans call home. On Thursday night he’ll finally get that chance when he leads the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) against the lowly one-win Texans (1-5-1).
HOUSTON, TX

