Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Patrick Mahomes’ Family Shows off out-of-This-World Halloween Costumes and the Quarterback Reveals Which Candy He Likes and Dislikes
Check out the Halloween costumes Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and daughter Sterling wore for trick-or-treating and what candy the quarterback doesn't eat.
Brandin Cooks to Cowboys Trade Rumor: Why Texans WR's 'Not Worried'
Brandin Cooks is at the center of trade inquiries as teams have explored trade scenarios involving the Texans' team captain and leading receiver. Could he be the Cowboys' over-the-top trade move?
Jerry Jones Comments on His Blind Referee Halloween Costume
The Cowboys owner toed the line between fun and criticism.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
Brandin Cooks Supported by Deshaun Watson As Texans Trade With Cowboys Falls Through
Following a tweet expressing his frustration with the Houston Texans, quarterback Deshaun Watson shares his support for former teammate Brandin Cooks.
Brandin Cooks to Cowboys - Still? Could Texans WR 'Protest' His Way to Being Cut?
No, we're not saying the Cowboys should start preparing Brandin Cooks a locker stall here at The Star. We are saying that - as one source tells us, "All options are on the table'' - at least until the unhappy wideout reconnects with his locker stall in Houston.
Browns GM: Deshaun Watson to start Week 13
The starting quarterback job in Cleveland belongs to Deshaun Watson as soon as he is eligible to return, Browns general manger Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, 27, will play his first game since Jan. 3, 2021 when the Browns visit his former team, the Houston Texans, for a Week 13 contest on Dec. 4. "It's been great to have him back in the building," Berry said during his bye week...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
247Sports
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady after Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger's first NFL start, Matt Ryan's benching
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first-career start in place of Matt Ryan. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders and have failed to score 20 points in four of their past five games. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I...
Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter for Raiders, dead at 72
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ray Guy, a Hall of Fame punter with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles who played in three Super Bowls, died Thursday. He was 72. Guy, who starred at Thomson High School in Georgia, died after a long illness, former Thomson High defensive coordinator and “Ghosts of the Brickyard” co-author John Barnett told The Augusta Chronicle. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice, according to The Associated Press.
Packers and Lions meet with combined 9-game losing streak
The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers have lost four straight and are aiming to avoid their first five-game skid in 14 years.
FOX Sports
Hurts looks to improve Eagles to 8-0 against hometown Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium the Houston Texans call home. On Thursday night he’ll finally get that chance when he leads the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) against the lowly one-win Texans (1-5-1).
Texans Two-Step: Houston Better Than in 2021?
Lovie Smith's team is more competitive than David Culley's, but through seven games both squads managed the same number of victories.
Comments / 0