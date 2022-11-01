The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO