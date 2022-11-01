ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

NYPD detectives fatally shoot gunman in the Bronx: officials

NYPD detectives shot and killed a man after he fired at another man during a fight that spilled out of a bodega in the Bronx Thursday morning, officials said. The 21-year-old man was inside a bodega on Gun Hill Road, at the corner of Hull Avenue in Norwood, around 11:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man double-parked a Lexus, entered the store and began struggling with him, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news briefing.
BRONX, NY
NY1

City sees drop in shootings and murders, but overall crime rises: NYPD data

The five boroughs saw a slight increase in overall crime last month, but shootings and murders both dropped by more than 30% year-over-year, NYPD data released Thursday shows. The NYPD logged 85 shooting incidents citywide in October, down from 118 in September and a 33.6% drop from October 2021, when the department recorded 128 shooting incidents, the agency said in a press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Man charged with killing Queens mom pleads guilty

A man charged with stabbing a Queens woman to death and hiding her body in a duffel bag will be sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, of South Richmond Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter Wednesday...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

DOB commissioner resigns amid reported illegal gambling probe

The head of the city’s Department of Buildings resigned on Thursday, days after his phone was reportedly seized as part of an illegal gambling investigation. DOB Commissioner Eric Ulrich submitted his resignation Thursday morning, Mayor Eric Adams’ press secretary, Fabien Levy, said in a statement. Ulrich resigned, “in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”. The alert was posted after officials discovered...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NY1

NYPD lays out security measures ahead of Sunday's marathon

More than 50,000 people from around the globe expect to run the five boroughs and cross the TCS New York City Marathon's finish line Sunday. The New York Road Runners say hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the 26.2-mile route. Ahead of the race, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the head of the NYPD's Counterterrorism unit, Martine Materasso laid out the department's security plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Remembering Father Louis Gigante

A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
BRONX, NY
NY1

State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families​

A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Decades-old childcare center faces shutdown from Columbia University

The Red Balloon Learning Center has been a lifeline for many working parents employed by Columbia University, like Annapurna Potluri Schreiber. “Sixty percent of our families are Columbia-affiliated, like myself — staff people who are not paid a lot. Red Balloon is an affordable center,” Potluri Schreiber said.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Hochul rallies Brooklyn Democrats in final push for voter turnout

With concerns among Democrats that they need to rally their base before next week’s election, the Brooklyn Democratic Party held its annual gala Tuesday evening where Gov. Kathy Hochul and the other members of her statewide ticket appealed to leaders to get out the vote. For Hochul, it’s going...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York

National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

David Prize winner cooks up recipe for success in Southeast Queens

In an industrial section of Springfield Gardens, Queens, food entrepreneurs are hard at work — in the Essential Kitchen. It’s a commercial kitchen — designed to give home chefs — turned small business owners a place to create. “It’s been a dream,” said Dianna Rose, the...
ROSE, NY

