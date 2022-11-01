NYPD detectives shot and killed a man after he fired at another man during a fight that spilled out of a bodega in the Bronx Thursday morning, officials said. The 21-year-old man was inside a bodega on Gun Hill Road, at the corner of Hull Avenue in Norwood, around 11:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man double-parked a Lexus, entered the store and began struggling with him, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news briefing.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO