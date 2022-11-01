Read full article on original website
NY1
NYPD detectives fatally shoot gunman in the Bronx: officials
NYPD detectives shot and killed a man after he fired at another man during a fight that spilled out of a bodega in the Bronx Thursday morning, officials said. The 21-year-old man was inside a bodega on Gun Hill Road, at the corner of Hull Avenue in Norwood, around 11:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man double-parked a Lexus, entered the store and began struggling with him, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news briefing.
NY1
City sees drop in shootings and murders, but overall crime rises: NYPD data
The five boroughs saw a slight increase in overall crime last month, but shootings and murders both dropped by more than 30% year-over-year, NYPD data released Thursday shows. The NYPD logged 85 shooting incidents citywide in October, down from 118 in September and a 33.6% drop from October 2021, when the department recorded 128 shooting incidents, the agency said in a press release.
NY1
Man sought by NYPD for allegedly vandalizing Cardinal Dolan’s residence, 2 churches in Manhattan
The NYPD has identified a man accused of vandalizing the residence of Cardinal Timothy Dolan last week in what’s being investigated as a bias incident. Police said they are searching for 28-year-old Juan Velez. Authorities said just after noon on Oct. 28, Velez threw a wrench at the front...
NY1
Man charged with killing Queens mom pleads guilty
A man charged with stabbing a Queens woman to death and hiding her body in a duffel bag will be sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, of South Richmond Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter Wednesday...
NY1
DOB commissioner resigns amid reported illegal gambling probe
The head of the city’s Department of Buildings resigned on Thursday, days after his phone was reportedly seized as part of an illegal gambling investigation. DOB Commissioner Eric Ulrich submitted his resignation Thursday morning, Mayor Eric Adams’ press secretary, Fabien Levy, said in a statement. Ulrich resigned, “in...
NY1
Evening Briefing: DOB commissioner resigns amid reported gambling probe; NYPD stats show drop in murders, shootings
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. A slightly cooler feel tonight, with clear to partly cloudy skies. The city will remain...
NY1
FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”. The alert was posted after officials discovered...
NY1
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
NY1
NYPD lays out security measures ahead of Sunday's marathon
More than 50,000 people from around the globe expect to run the five boroughs and cross the TCS New York City Marathon's finish line Sunday. The New York Road Runners say hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the 26.2-mile route. Ahead of the race, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the head of the NYPD's Counterterrorism unit, Martine Materasso laid out the department's security plan.
NY1
Remembering Father Louis Gigante
A statue of Father Louis Gigante is across the street from St. Athanasius, the parish where he served the community for decades and a symbol of his legacy. Gigante served the parish for 40 years, but he also delved into politics. He was elected as a Democratic district leader —...
NY1
State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families
A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
NY1
Decades-old childcare center faces shutdown from Columbia University
The Red Balloon Learning Center has been a lifeline for many working parents employed by Columbia University, like Annapurna Potluri Schreiber. “Sixty percent of our families are Columbia-affiliated, like myself — staff people who are not paid a lot. Red Balloon is an affordable center,” Potluri Schreiber said.
NY1
Voter registration data shows Republican enrollment is up on Staten Island
The Staten Island GOP is certain the borough will turn out big for them after a massive South Shore rally this week for Rep. Lee Zeldin — the Republican nominee for governor — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and others on their ticket. “And are we ready to defeat Max...
NY1
Biden to visit Yonkers on Sunday with Hochul to get out Democratic voters
President Joe Biden will be in Yonkers over the weekend with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other New York Democrats for a final push to get the party's voters to the polls with Election Day just days away. Sources told Spectrum News 1 that Biden will visit the region...
NY1
Zeldin, GOP slate rally supporters on Staten Island amid early voting
In big numbers and with big energy Tuesday night, a crowd of Staten Islanders cheered on the candidate they hope will be the first Republican governor in two decades. “Zeldin! Zeldin! Zeldin!” they chanted. With one week to go until the final day of voting, Lee Zeldin and his...
NY1
Hochul rallies Brooklyn Democrats in final push for voter turnout
With concerns among Democrats that they need to rally their base before next week’s election, the Brooklyn Democratic Party held its annual gala Tuesday evening where Gov. Kathy Hochul and the other members of her statewide ticket appealed to leaders to get out the vote. For Hochul, it’s going...
NY1
National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York
National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
NY1
David Prize winner cooks up recipe for success in Southeast Queens
In an industrial section of Springfield Gardens, Queens, food entrepreneurs are hard at work — in the Essential Kitchen. It’s a commercial kitchen — designed to give home chefs — turned small business owners a place to create. “It’s been a dream,” said Dianna Rose, the...
