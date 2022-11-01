Every once in a while, a new hypercar comes along that captures the world attention and the Koenigsegg CC850 is one of those cars. Unveiled at August’s Monterey Car Week, the CC850 is an homage to the original Koenigsegg CC8S, merging a stunning, retro-inspired design with a remarkable powertrain. Koenigsegg presented the car with the promise that just 50 units would be produced but given how much interest the CC850 generated, it has made the decision to increase production to 70 units.

2 DAYS AGO