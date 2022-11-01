Read full article on original website
Carscoops
MG Cyberster Delayed, Electric Roadster Now Set To Debut In April
MG introduced the Cyberster concept last year and a new report says the production model will be unveiled in April. According to Autocar, the highly anticipated roadster was originally slated to debut at the Guangzhou Motor Show later this month. However, there were concerns the show could be cancelled or postponed due to China’s strict zero-COVID policy.
Carscoops
BMW’s CFO Indicates That A Direct To Consumer Sales Model Is Coming
BMW might sell its products direct to consumers in the near future. The German brand’s CFO, Nicolas Peter, recently indicated that not only does it want to go that route but that talks with dealers were already taking place. Should BMW follow through on the plan it would be the first big legacy brand to ditch the dealership middle-man model.
Carscoops
Stripped 1,700 HP Audi R8 From SEMA Looks Like A Supersized Ariel Atom
The SEMA Show in Las Vegas attracts all kinds of modified vehicles. Usually, they come with extra components designed for greater performance and wilder looks but this particular model comes with fewer parts than usual. We are talking about the pictured stripped-out Audi R8 Kart that looks like Ariel Atom‘s big brother, although it packs a lot more power than you would expect.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
Carscoops
Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” By Icon Combines Worn Paint With An LS9 Supercharged V8
Icon 4×4 unveiled its latest restomod project at SEMA 2022, which is no other than a modernized 1971 Mercedes 300 SEL “Derelict” with its original worn-out paint job, upgraded chassis, reupholstered interior, and an American V8 under the bonnet. Visually, Icon’s 300 SEL doesn’t try to hide...
Carscoops
Brave Tuner Converts Brand New 2023 BMW M4 Competition Into Maloo Pickup Truck
The days of the Aussie Holden Ute might be long gone, but a weirdly fascinating exhibit at the 2022 SEMA Show comes pretty darn close to being its spiritual successor. We are talking about the BMW M4 Maloo, a nicely executed pickup conversion of the performance-focused coupe that caught our attention.
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-5 Adds To Aussie Appeal With New Tech And Features
The Mazda CX-5 has long been a favorite among Australian car buyers and from 2023, will receive a number of updates to add to its appeal. Starting from next year, all variants of the CX-5 will be fitted as standard with the latest 10.25-inch Mazda Connect Infotainment system that is said to be more intuitive while offering faster processing and enhanced image and sound quality. All models, except for the entry-level Maxx, are also equipped with Mazda’s updated seventh-generation navigation system.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-8 Gets Visual And Tech Updates In Australia
A host of updates have been made to the Mazda CX-8 in Australia before sales kick off next year in March 2023. While the overall shape and design of the CX-8 remains familiar, the car manufacturer has added a mesh pattern front grille with a wider chrome grille surround, tweaked the front and rear bumpers, altered the headlights and taillights, and fitted a more stylish rear tailgate.
Carscoops
Christian von Koenigsegg Gives Us A Tour Around The CC850
Every once in a while, a new hypercar comes along that captures the world attention and the Koenigsegg CC850 is one of those cars. Unveiled at August’s Monterey Car Week, the CC850 is an homage to the original Koenigsegg CC8S, merging a stunning, retro-inspired design with a remarkable powertrain. Koenigsegg presented the car with the promise that just 50 units would be produced but given how much interest the CC850 generated, it has made the decision to increase production to 70 units.
Carscoops
This Tuned Widebody E36 BMW M3 Looks Crazier Than A GTR
The BMW 3-Series E36 has aged quite nicely, especially in the M3 Coupe flavor. Still, things have moved on since the mid-90s, making the stock bodykit look somewhat understated for a performance-focused model. LTO (Live To Offend) tried to change that by offering a widebody kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, taking inspiration from the M3 GTR racecar.
Carscoops
MINI Wants To Help US Drivers Learn How To Drive A Stick
Driving a car with three pedals can be challenging for those who got their driver’s license in an automatic. MINI is here to help, offering a manual driving course in California, as a way of celebrating the return of the manual gearbox option in the US lineup. The MINI...
Carscoops
Truck Driver Caught Towing Another Truck Towing A Trailer Loaded With Three Cars
Ratchet straps are useful for securing cargo, but this driver appears to have used one to the extreme. As you can see in this video uploaded to Reddit, a Ford F-Series Super Duty apparently broke down while hauling a trailer loaded with a Porsche Panamera, a Hyundai, and a Nissan.
Carscoops
Subaru Teases All-New 2024 Subaru Impreza Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
Subaru announced today that the sixth-generation Impreza will debut later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show. With that, the automaker released a teaser image of the compact car under very dark shadows. Little was revealed about the new car, but Subaru did note that the fan-favorite Impreza will...
Carscoops
2024 Porsche 718 Boxster And 718 Cayman Get Dressed Up With New Style Editions
Porsche has one of the most extensive customization programs in the industry for its entire lineup but that hasn’t stopped the German company from introducing its own packaged customizations in the form of special editions. The new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Style Editions that feature vibrant colors and select interior and exterior touches ill initially be available in Europe before becoming available in overseas markets at a later date including North America as 2024MYs.
Carscoops
New England Auto Show Cancelled For The 2nd Year In A Row Because They Don’t Have Cars To Show
The New England International Auto show, which takes place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in January 2023, has been canceled for the third straight year, once because of COVID-19 and twice because they simply didn’t have enough cars to put on display. “Unfortunately, the 2023 New England...
Carscoops
BMW’s Wild 644 HP Hybrid XM Is All About Being Abnormal In New Spot
The BMW XM is a high-performance hybrid SUV that breaks from tradition so it’s only fitting that a newly-released commercial for the SUV is equally as unusual. The commercial is dubbed ‘Break The Norm’ and features six-time Grammy-nominated music artist Chief Adjuah. The successful musician both narrates the commercial and composed the soundtrack, describing how the XM “changes the game,” and stating that you’ve “gotta do what others don’t.”
Carscoops
Porsche Reinvents Their Famous Exhaust Speaker With $12k 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro
For many automotive afficionados, memorabilia made from original car parts is often quite desirable. Porsche seems to know that, as they’ve just released a new speaker called the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, which is made from the exhaust of a real 911. Limited to just 500 examples, each one is adorned with its own numbered plaque, but it also costs an eye-watering $12,000.
Carscoops
China’s New Xpeng AeroHT Is An Actual Car That Flies
The dream of jumping up and over the traffic with a flying car is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to Xpeng’s subsidiary, Xpeng AeroHT. The Chinese company has completed the first test flight for the latest version of its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) car. Looking...
Carscoops
Dodge And Chrysler Tell Older Challenger, Charger And 300 Owners To Stop Driving Them
More than a quarter of a million 2005-2010 model-year Dodge and Chrysler cars still need to have dangerous Takata airbags replaced. And as these vehicles continue to age, the risk factor increases. As such, Stellantis is warning owners and custodians of such vehicles to stop driving them until they follow through on the airbag recall. The stop-drive order comes as the NHSTA released a statement today saying that two people have died this year in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers when the Takata driver’s side air bags exploded.
