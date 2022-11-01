NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Trombone Shorty Foundation and the Gia Maione Prima Foundation in partnership with Warren Easton Charter High School are proud to present the annual “Tunes for Toys” toy drive and concert, held outdoors at Warren Easton High School’s Legacy Field on Friday, December 16! This tradition is a fun and festive way for the New Orleans community to give back this holiday season. Experience a night of joyous live music from our young Academy students, as well as performances by The Soul Rebels, Warren Easton High School Band & Units, and a special appearance by local dance troupe Le Bon Ton Babydolls. Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will perform as special guest. Admission is free and open to the public, in exchange for a new toy.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO