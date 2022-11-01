Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA Chic
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Related
myneworleans.com
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans
The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city, who makes the best and which kind is king? For this week’s “Editor’s Picks,” we’re sharing our picks for the best po-boys around the Big Easy.
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
myneworleans.com
Zero Proof Event and Happy Hours
The zero proof cocktail movement continues to gain momentum in New Orleans with an entirely sober music festival coming this month and even more bars and restaurants offering thoughtful, booze free drinks on their menus. First, the festival. Sober Fest, organized by Bridge House/Grace House, is a free (but ticketed)...
NOLA.com
For $3.3M+, live in a piece of French Quarter history in this 1841 mansion
Live in a piece of history in this French Quarter home, with a fascinating centurieslong lineage and beautiful architecture, all for $3,350,000. The Sindos-Latorre-Boucvalt House lies in a quiet section the Vieux Carre at 1025 St. Louis St. The property, originally acquired in 1785 by Louison Cheval, a free woman...
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.
Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.
myneworleans.com
Girls on the Run 5k Hosted in Jefferson Parish on November 19
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Girls on the Run of New Orleans will host its first 5k in Jefferson Parish on November 19 at Lafreniere Park. The 5k event is presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust. The Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust became a sponsor in the Fall of 2018 and is committed to supporting Girls on the Run of New Orleans.
Louisiana Officials announce NOLA artist performing in 2022 Macy’s Day Parade
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced that a Louisiana artist will participate in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
hotelnewsresource.com
319 Room Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel Sold
HREC Investment Advisors and HREC Capital Markets Group announced the sale and financing of the 319-guest room Hilton New Orleans Airport located in Kenner serving New Orleans, Louisiana. NOLA Airport 319 LLC institutional equity teamed with an entrepreneurial sponsor/operator, has acquired the property. "The New Orleans market for hotel acquisitions...
myneworleans.com
Trombone Shorty’s Tunes for Toys Date Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Trombone Shorty Foundation and the Gia Maione Prima Foundation in partnership with Warren Easton Charter High School are proud to present the annual “Tunes for Toys” toy drive and concert, held outdoors at Warren Easton High School’s Legacy Field on Friday, December 16! This tradition is a fun and festive way for the New Orleans community to give back this holiday season. Experience a night of joyous live music from our young Academy students, as well as performances by The Soul Rebels, Warren Easton High School Band & Units, and a special appearance by local dance troupe Le Bon Ton Babydolls. Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews will perform as special guest. Admission is free and open to the public, in exchange for a new toy.
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
grouptravelleader.com
Bring Your Krewe to Kenner, Louisiana
From the River to the Lake, adventure awaits you (& your whole krewe) in Kenner, Louisiana. Fly into our stunning new Louis Armstrong International Airport or road-trip your way in, to discover Kenner’s majestic Louisiana landscape steeped in history, culture, and entertainment. Minutes from New Orleans & it’s alluring French Quarter, Kenner is Jefferson Parish’s largest incorporated city and convenient to anything you might want to access in Southeast Louisiana.
myneworleans.com
Best New Year’s Eve Party in NOLA is Back for 10th Anniversary
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans best New Year’s Eve Event – Big Night New Orleans is back for its 10th anniversary in a new location — Mardi Gras World, located at 1380 Port of New Orleans. Big Night New Orleans offers entertainment in multiple party areas, all overflowing with spectacular all-night entertainment and impeccable service.
NOLA energy assistance runs out as food pantries struggle to stay stocked
NEW ORLEANS — Making ends meet is getting even harder for families in New Orleans, and it's forcing folks to make tough decisions. Some nonprofits and organizations in New Orleans told us they're struggling. Betty Thomas has worked for Giving Hope Food Pantry in New Orleans East for 23...
neworleanslocal.com
City of Kenner’s Inaugural Food Truck Fest
The city of Kenner will host its inaugural Food Truck Fest on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. in Laketown near the Treasure Chest Casino. Join us for live music by Groovy 7 @ 11:30am and The Molly Ringwalds @ 3pm, as well as activities and of course food truck cuisine.
NOLA.com
Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros
Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
NOLA.com
At a tiny Central City cafe for home-style breakfast, these changes kept the flavors coming
Café Porche and Snowbar has a small restaurant feel that makes each visit feel like sitting on the porch with friends. The comfort food adds to the experience at this Central City community spot. Keeping that going through the challenges of the pandemic has entailed a mix of change,...
No respect for life: Mother recounts son's execution-style shooting
“Nothing short of an execution-style shooting” New Orleans mother describes the robbery that left her son paralyzed. Elizabeth is the mother. She says her son, Noah, is maintaining hope that he’ll be able to walk again.
myneworleans.com
City Park Prepares for Enhanced Celebration in the Oaks
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans City Park’s Celebration in the Oaks, one of the most-spectacular holiday lights festivals in the country, has fascinated guests for generations. The month-long fundraiser attracts over 135,000 visitors each year who come to see City Park’s famous live oak trees swathed in over a million twinkling lights and discover hundreds of breathtaking displays throughout the Park. This year, THE New Orleans holiday tradition is taking it to another level.
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
Comments / 0