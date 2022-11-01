ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts

Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh

Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
Iowa Man Takes a Wrong Turn and Saves A Family

The saying, "You never know where life is going to take you" has a whole new meaning for one young Iowa man. It has also given one Iowa family a new perspective this Thanksgiving season. Red Oak, Iowa is about an hour's drive, south, and east of Omaha, Nebraska. With...
How to Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

It's been five years since Swift's last full tour, and Swifties are poised and ready to snatch up The Eras tour tickets. Swift's last tour was the Reputation stadium tour in 2018, according to Consequence. Her Lover album would have had a tour called Lover Fest, but it was canceled...
South Dakota’s Rowan Grace Gets Stolen on NBC’s ‘The Voice’!

She's a lot like many other 17-year-old juniors in high school, in South Dakota. Stylish, serious and fun-loving, studious and ready for adventure- -all at once. But what sets Rowan Grace Hibbard apart is that remarkable voice you hear whenever she sings. Her initial appearance on NBC's "The Voice" was enchanting enough to get three of the four judges to spin their chairs around for her.
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota

Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
Beau Bridges Comes to Minnesota to Shoot New Film

Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does. An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota. "Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on...
Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD

Thanksgiving tradition in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota includes the blessing of a fine meal. Along with Turkey, what are each state's favorite side dishes?. If you are lucky enough to be able to surround yourself with family and friends on Thanksgiving you know that a bountiful table adds to the heartwarming festivity.
