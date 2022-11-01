She's a lot like many other 17-year-old juniors in high school, in South Dakota. Stylish, serious and fun-loving, studious and ready for adventure- -all at once. But what sets Rowan Grace Hibbard apart is that remarkable voice you hear whenever she sings. Her initial appearance on NBC's "The Voice" was enchanting enough to get three of the four judges to spin their chairs around for her.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO