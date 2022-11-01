Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southcountypublications.net
Mark Caselton
Mark A. “Boot” Caselton, 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Rochester. Mark was born Feb. 4, 1932, in White Hall, the son of Peter C. and Freda M. Fischer Caselton. He married the love of his life, Rosemary Sinclair, May 9, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosemary, in 1989; three brothers, Paul Caselton, Earl Caselton and Jude Caselton; three sisters, Sister Ena Caselton, Joan Hacker and Meta McCarthy; two grandchildren, Ian Caselton and Andrew Caselton; and a son-in-law, Mark Zolecki.
southcountypublications.net
Riverton board agrees to contract with country band Parmalee for sesquicentennial performance
The Riverton Village Board approved a contract with country music band Parmalee to perform at the sesquicentennial celebration next summer at a short special meeting Monday night. Parmalee will perform July 29, the last of a three-day event at the Field of Dreams. Mayor Tom Rader said the village had...
southcountypublications.net
Bullets finish regular season with win over Auburn
The host Williamsville Bullets scored 34 unanswered points Friday night to pull away for a convincing 62-12 win over Auburn in the regular season Sangamo Conference finale for both teams. The Bullets finished the regular season at 8-1 and the Trojans at 6-3; WHS will host Carlinville Friday night in...
Comments / 0