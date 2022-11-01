Mark A. “Boot” Caselton, 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Rochester. Mark was born Feb. 4, 1932, in White Hall, the son of Peter C. and Freda M. Fischer Caselton. He married the love of his life, Rosemary Sinclair, May 9, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosemary, in 1989; three brothers, Paul Caselton, Earl Caselton and Jude Caselton; three sisters, Sister Ena Caselton, Joan Hacker and Meta McCarthy; two grandchildren, Ian Caselton and Andrew Caselton; and a son-in-law, Mark Zolecki.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO