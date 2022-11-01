ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
Why Was Billie Eilish’s 2022 Halloween Costume so Controversial?

Billie Eilish's couple's costume with new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford has raised some eyebrows on the internet. Eilish, who is 20, is dating The Neighbourhood frontman, 31. The two have been friends for a few years, and there are photos of them hanging out in 2017, when Eilish was 15 and Rutherford was 26.
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

