Let’s Dive Into ‘Weird Al’s’ Top 5 Original, Non-Parody Songs
To the normal world, 'Weird Al' Yankovic is famous for his song parodies. Since the early '80s, he has been poking fun at the trends and stars of popular music. But, to Weirdo Superfans like me, we know Al is also a genius songwriter in his own right. His originals are still comedy records, and they are fantastic.
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
Why Was Billie Eilish’s 2022 Halloween Costume so Controversial?
Billie Eilish's couple's costume with new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford has raised some eyebrows on the internet. Eilish, who is 20, is dating The Neighbourhood frontman, 31. The two have been friends for a few years, and there are photos of them hanging out in 2017, when Eilish was 15 and Rutherford was 26.
Text to Win Tickets to the Royal Comedy Tour
To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “ROYAL” to 24042.
