Sharon Elaine Stroisch, 71, of Riverton, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 16, 1951, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Leroy and Marjorie (Ralston) Riley. She married Thomas D. Stroisch August 28, 1998, and he preceded her in death April 27, 2018.
Riverton board agrees to contract with country band Parmalee for sesquicentennial performance
The Riverton Village Board approved a contract with country music band Parmalee to perform at the sesquicentennial celebration next summer at a short special meeting Monday night. Parmalee will perform July 29, the last of a three-day event at the Field of Dreams. Mayor Tom Rader said the village had...
SHG ousts Bullets in sectional final
The Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones soccer team scored all three goals in the second half Saturday to defeat Williamsville 5-2 at a very windy Class 1A North Mac Sectional final. “We were more of the aggressor early on, but we came out a little flat in the second half,” said WHS...
