Springfield, IL

Sharon Stroisch

Sharon Elaine Stroisch, 71, of Riverton, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 16, 1951, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Leroy and Marjorie (Ralston) Riley. She married Thomas D. Stroisch August 28, 1998, and he preceded her in death April 27, 2018.
RIVERTON, IL
SHG ousts Bullets in sectional final

The Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones soccer team scored all three goals in the second half Saturday to defeat Williamsville 5-2 at a very windy Class 1A North Mac Sectional final. “We were more of the aggressor early on, but we came out a little flat in the second half,” said WHS...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL

