Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume: Everything You Wanted to Know But Were Afraid to Ask
Supermodel and reality TV star Heidi Klum wins the trophy for the most-talked-about celebrity costume of 2022 with the hyperrealistic “rain worm” ensemble she wore to her 21st annual Halloween bash, held on Oct. 31 in New York City. The outfit — a ringed sarcophagus from which only Klum’s eyes and mouth could be seen — looked like what might happen if the Michelin Man mated with a Slim Jim. It instantly set social media on fire, drawing amusement, confusion and revulsion in equal measure. To some, it was hailed as a performance art masterpiece; others saw it and demanded it...
Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast
Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast. Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Taylor Swift Fan Says She Found Strand of Pop Star’s Hair in Signed ‘Midnights’ CD
When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album. In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside...
Yung Gravy Says He Took Martha Stewart on a Date: ‘A Step Ahead of Pete Davidson’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Yung Gravy is playing up the saucy speculation that he only dates older women. The “Betty (Get Money)” singer recently dropped in with PopCrush Nights hosts Donny Meacham and Lauryn Snapp to confirm the rumor that he likes to date "MILFs." In particular, he's got some serious love...
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Vince Vaughn Wants to Do ‘Dodgeball 2’ But Needs Ben Stiller to Sign On
In this age of legacyquels, no Hollywood property is ever truly “dead,” even after years or decades of inactivity. All it takes is a marketable title and a couple of stars willing to return to their beloved roles to get something off the ground. Case in point: Justin...
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Tested How Well They Know Each Other, And Honestly, I'm Pretty Impressed With The Results
I'd give anything to listen to Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood do karaoke together.
Billy Idol and the song that changed his life: Listen now
This week, Bullseye podcast host Jesse Thorn welcomes the cyber-punk himself Billy Idol to his ‘The Song That Changed My Life’ segment giving us a chance to peer into the sonic library that made him who he is today.
Let’s Dive Into ‘Weird Al’s’ Top 5 Original, Non-Parody Songs
To the normal world, 'Weird Al' Yankovic is famous for his song parodies. Since the early '80s, he has been poking fun at the trends and stars of popular music. But, to Weirdo Superfans like me, we know Al is also a genius songwriter in his own right. His originals are still comedy records, and they are fantastic.
Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
