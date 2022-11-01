ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Second phase of massive solar project to start

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
INDIANA STATE
purdue.edu

Today’s top 5 from Purdue University

You will want to read these good stories that you may have missed. The AP Video Hub (for AP members) and Purdue News YouTube channel (for all reporters) provide comments from Purdue experts on timely topics. Borrowing a shape from a to-go cup lid, a drone wing could learn how...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purdue.edu

Talented students pursuing growth, opportunities

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In high school, Nah’Shon Williams wanted to build a better future by pursuing a college degree in construction management. There was just one problem: The financial hurdles of even getting into college stood in the way. A new Purdue University partnership with a national...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Delphi murders: Remembering Abby Williams and Libby German

DELPHI, Ind. — For more than half a decade, the unsolved murders of two teens in Delphi haunted the tight-knit community of several thousand. The tide began to turn Monday as authorities announced charges against Richard Allen, 50, accused in the murders of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. “I believe in a God […]
DELPHI, IN
Your News Local

Peru PD announces “Blankets & Bears” for 2022

PERU, IN- Starting today, the Peru Police Department will once again begin accepting new blankets and stuffed animals for the 2022 holiday season. Due to the tremendous amount of donations received last year, they are NOT in need of gently used items this year. PPD will accept NEW donations for...
PERU, IN
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
iheart.com

Residents In Indiana Beat Down Man They Catch Breaking Into Apartments

A group of Indiana apartment residents opened a can of whoop-ass on a man they caught breaking into homes. "Kokomo police reported that Marrell Tyler, 18, received multiple facial injuries when he broke into the Annex of Kokomo apartments on Thursday at 3:25 a.m. Police responded quickly but arrived to...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy