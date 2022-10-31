Read full article on original website
Tower Records returns with NYC music retail and concert space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in […]
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Inside New York City's Best Neighborhood for Cheap Eats!
Let's find the Best Cheap Eats in the East Village of Manhattan […]. NYC $5 Food Guide: East Village, Manhattan's BEST Cheap Eats. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
Anna Delvey To Host Exclusive Dinner Parties At Her East Village Apartment
You definitely weren’t alone if you spent last winter bingeing the shocking series following a reporter’s journey uncovering Anna Delvey’s fraudulent activity as she swindled her way through NYC’s most elite socialites. According to the New York Times, the actual Anna Delvey (birth name Anna Sorokin) was sentenced to four to twelve years for her crimes in 2019. But as of October 2022, she had been released from immigration detention after a judge ruled she was no longer a threat. Since being released, Delvey remains on house arrest in her Manhattan apartment, has no access to her social media (which...
Take NYC Ferry To These Captivating Candlelight Concerts In Brooklyn
With countless flickering candles illuminating each unique space, Brooklyn’s Candlelight concerts offer a broad repertoire of musical styles with a classical twist. And now, getting to and from some of your favorite Candlelight Concerts is even easier! You can take NYC Ferry straight to certain venues in Brooklyn starting this November and buy tickets on board by scanning QR codes printed which can be found on the boat. If you’re headed to St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights or The Opera House and the Williamsburg Hotel, both in Williamsburg, the ferry is a quick and easy transport method. Located on 157 Montague Street, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church will be home to many Candlelight Concerts throughout the year. The venue is about a 12 min walk from the DUMBO ferry stop in Brooklyn Heights. For pop fans, there are tributes to Beyonce, Taylor Swift and BTS. The Highline String Quartet will be performing hits from each artist.
This New Ukrainian Restaurant Is Serving NYC’s Beloved BEC Pierogi-Style
A new cocktail forward restaurant opens today in SoHo and they’re putting a Ukrainian twist on the classic NYC BEC. From the team behind NYC’sThe Pineapple Club in the East Village, Slava is taking over the space formerly known as Pegu Club. Here guests will be treated to insanely delicious drinks and contemporary Ukrainian cuisine from Beverage Director, Nazar Hrab, and Head Chef, Alex Scherbyna–both of whom are Ukrainian natives. In addition to beer, wine, and cider, Slava has a signature cocktail menu that will delight your tastebuds–there’s even a cocktail modeled after the classic Ukrainian soup Borscht, which is...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
getnews.info
Grand Opening: VST Exclusive Spa Salon Brooklyn
Vanessa Sztojka and Tiffany Sztojka with this slogan in mind established the VST Luxury SPA salon in Brooklyn, New York, and committed themselves to the world of beauty care. Vanessa Sztojka, the elder sister, was the one who established a beauty salon for the benefit of the community of Brooklyn, after finishing her studies in major European cities like Hungary, Moscow, Dubai, Frankfurt, Paris. After finishing her studies in Europe, she continued her studies in New York.
Dairy Milk Is Inviting Female Marathon Runners To Project Themselves Onto A Times Square Billboard
In fact, only 7% of the $30 billion spent globally on sponsorships is directed towards sportswomen. And, with the NYC Marathon taking place this weekend, milk–yes, dairy milk–is looking to put an end to the disparity between female and male athletes. Milk has pledged to sponsor each woman running in this weekend’s NYC Marathon. Partnering with Selena Samuela and Olivia Amato, Milk will be providing gear, expert advice, on-site and post recovery, and more for anyone that signs up for Team Milk. Their sponsorship doesn’t end there, however. The national milk processors’ organization MilkPEP has partnered with Girls on the Run, a foundation dedicated to empowering young girls through running and community, and will match each female’s marathon registration fee (up to $600K) in a pledge to this foundation. Milk is also partnered up with Gale agency and is highlighting the journeys of marathon-running women on the big screen, according to Ad Week.
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
Adams announces third relief center for asylum seekers in NYC
The mayor announced plans to open a third relief center to house asylum seekers before they are either placed in homeless shelters or find other housing. Mayor Eric Adams says the third relief shelter at a Midtown Manhattan hotel will serve single women and families without minor children. [ more › ]
Chef Kwame Onwuachi Opens New Restaurant, Tatiana, At Lincoln Center
Just under a month after Lincoln Center’s brand new David Geffen Hall opened its doors, comes Afro Caribbean-inspired restaurant, Tatiana. The restaurant “[draws] on the city’s vibrant 1980s music and art scenes and [pays] homage to the often-overlooked places which shaped the city’s fabric and creative culture,” shared author and James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi. “Opening Tatiana at Lincoln Center is a longtime dream come true for me,” says Onwuachi. “Having grown up in the Bronx, I know this area has long represented arts and culture.” The menu explores reimagined childhood favorites of Onwuachi like Truffled Chopped Cheese Buns with dry aged ribeye, smoked mozzarella and taleggio; Egusi Soup Dumplings stuffed with black sea bass served with Nigerian red stew and pickled pearl onions; Braised Oxtails with rice and peas, thumbelina carrot and chayote squash. Each ingredient calls upon his formative years while demonstrating his profound professional experience within the industry. Visitors of Lincoln Center can choose from an a la carte menu or order from the three-course pre-theater menu.
Vegan Donut Sensation Cloudy Donut Hopes To ‘Reverse Gentrify’ Brooklyn Heights
Cloudy Donut amassed an impressive amount of social media fame during the pandemic after opening up in Baltimore back in 2020, and now this vegan pastry sensation has made its way to NYC! Derrick and Justin Faulcon are the ones behind Cloudy Donut, which is a 100% vegan, small-batched, gourmet donut shop that features 44 mouthwatering flavors that rotate on a weekly basis for humans and pups! The fluffier-than-ever donuts (hence the brand name) use ingredients like applesauce, coconut milk, and shortening in place of animal products, and they’re fried in liquid vegetable shortening. You’ll find flavors such as Grapefruit...
A Massive 15,000-Square-Foot Market Is Bringing 15+ Culinary Masterminds To The Heart Of Williamsburg
It seems as if 2022 has been the year of the food halls–Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s food marketplace opened recently at Pier 17, a 1920s art deco food hall reopened in the Garment District, NYC’s first Singapore Hawker Center recently opened in Midtown–need we go on? And this week we’re adding a new one to the long list, as Williamsburg will officially become home to its own 15,000-square-foot marketplace. Aptly named Williamsburg Market, the new culinary hotspot will open this Friday, November 4th at 103 North 3rd Street nestled between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street. The market will be home to 17 exciting and refreshing culinary concepts. Among those include: In addition to mouthwatering bites, the market will also offer guests an intimate Brooklyn industrial aesthetic with heavy French architectural influences. A 360 degree brass and marble bar and cozy dining room also make up the space.
sgbonline.com
Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn
Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
