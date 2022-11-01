Read full article on original website
Local manufacturing company expands, plans to add jobs
M&M Industries is nearly doubling its property.
metromonthly.net
Land Bank seeks public input on Champion brownfield cleanup
The Trumbull County Land Bank is seeking public input on a proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfield Cleanup Grant for an abandoned industrial site in Champion Township that may contain hazardous substances. A public meeting will occur at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Community Room at Champion High...
WFMJ.com
Ohio AG files lawsuit against Dollar General over 'deceptive' pricing in Trumbull, other counties
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, alleging that the stores, including stores in Trumbull County, had prices marked for a price on the shelf, and charged a higher price at the register. In a released statement, the Attorney General said that the Ohio Department...
Trustees oppose petition for annexation of land
Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles.
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Grant needed to remove potentially hazardous remains from local brick plant
The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership wants an EPA grant to clean up 2,400 barrels left from a former brick plant in Champion.
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
WFMJ.com
Vienna, Howland Township trustees to discuss fighting potential annexation into Niles
Vienna and Howland Township trustees will be meeting Wednesday night at 6pm at the Howland Township Administrative Building to discuss fighting potential annexation to the City of Niles. Concurrently, Niles city council will meet at 6pm to vote on legislation to annex a parcel of land in Vienna Township. Trustees...
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
Ohio requires ID to vote, but you can use forms other than your driver’s license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to […]
Wicked, Wild Winter in the Forecast for Northeast Ohio
Winter forecast for OhioPhoto by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash. Predictions for the Northeast Ohio winter season are shaping up to be a snowy, cold couple of months. Get your skis, snowboards, and sleds ready!
Ohio's Favorite Halloween Candy is a Classic
Americans are expected to buy more Halloween candy than ever in 2022. Here's what Ohio will buy:
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Motorcycle hits deer, then hit by car; 1 killed
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
Brookfield man accused of hitting woman with car after argument
A Brookfield man is facing a felony charge after a woman reported that he hit her with his car following an argument in Vienna.
clevelandfilm.com
Michael Myers Actor From ‘Halloween Ends’ Reflects On Time Growing Up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
Four departments respond to interstate trailer fire
Four fire departments responded to a trailer fire that blocked parts of I-80 Saturday afternoon.
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
