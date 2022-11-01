Read full article on original website
Road improvement project sees 38 potholes filled each day in Milton Keynes
A road improvement project in Milton Keynes has seen 38 potholes filled each day. Milton Keynes City Council has released new figures which show that 5,899 potholes have been filled since the start of the Council year. The Progressive Alliance, which runs the council, filled the equivalent of 38 potholes...
Stunning £400,000 home could be yours for £3
A stunning four-bedroom home worth £400,000 is set to be raffled off – and tickets cost just £3. Daniel Twenefour, alongside brothers Jason and Will, is offering one lucky winner the chance to live rent and mortgage-free in a modern home located in Medway, Kent. The luxurious...
HS2 works on A418 near Aylesbury begin as disruption expected for up to two weeks
Work has begun on a major Buckinghamshire road as part of the controversial HS2 project. Utility works are taking place to enable the high-speed rail scheme to go ahead. One lane of the A418 has been closed to allow water and electricity companies to carry out work in the Stoke Mandeville area. Households have been warned that they may be without power temporarily as a result.
