Sami Zayn addresses his WWE theme music being changed from “Worlds Apart”

During an interview with The UK Metro, Sami Zayn commented on his WWE entrance music being changed from Worlds Apart…. “Honestly, I wanted to change that song for a while. I thought I had it for too long – two years too long, maybe three years too long Once I became a bad guy. I felt it should have switched right away. (Vince McMahon) had a bit of a different mindset about it, which I see his point. It reached a point where it didn’t match the character anymore. Especially when I was doing the conspiracy stuff. I have a soft spot for that conspiracy theory stuff because it was just so creatively stimulating at the time. All this to say, the music – I thought it was really good for my time in NXT, it was really good for my time early up on the main roster. But then the character evolved, and as the character evolves, I think that music – (Worlds Collide is) not even great music that can be applied to whatever. It can’t just go to any character, and as the character evolves – it felt very specific to that character, the plucky underdog.”
2022 NoDQ.com Hall of Fame poll for Female Superstar

Torrie Wilson shows off physique and shares a message about things she has learned

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson posted the following on her Instagram account…. “2 Things I’ve learned. 1.) You really can’t find out just how strong you are until you fall & get back up. We all fall but we don’t all get back up. It may take a minute but never everrrr give up when you are down. The part after you get up & brush yo self off is pure MAGiC in the story of you.
Video: Colt Cabana makes his return to AEW television on Dynamite

Butch (Pete Dunne) explains why he doesn’t enjoy using social media

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character, WWE star Pete Dunne (Butch) commented on social media…. “I genuinely just don’t enjoy social media. I think you can go out and have a match that you’re super proud of whether it’s a live event, pay-per-view, or whatever. You go out and you can remember it for what it was and hear the reactions of the people and all of that, or you can come back and look at your phone. Whether it’s positive or negative, if you believe one, you’ve kind of got to take on the other. It’s not fair to do it either way, right? If you start believing all the positive stuff you read, you’ve got to take on that negative just the same. You can’t ignore one or the other. So for me, I just prefer to go out and enjoy what I do. You can hear from the people in the building if it was good or bad or what we could do better. So yeah, I just try and live a little more in the moment. I’m not somebody that spends a whole lot of time on social media to be honest.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
AEW news items on The Elite’s next match, Colt Cabana’s return, and Ricky Starks’ absence

Here are a few AEW news items for November 4th 2022 via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com…. * The Death Triangle vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) was teased during the November 2nd edition of Dynamite and The Elite were backstage at the event. Meltzer noted that the match taking place at the Full Gear PPV is “probable but not 100 percent.”
More details regarding the WWE NXT cuts from November 1st 2022

As previously noted, WWE reportedly made five cuts to the NXT brand on November 1st 2022. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the releases…. “The feeling was that for all the people who were dropped, the main reason was lack of progression – they thought they weren’t...
2022 NoDQ.com Hall of Fame poll for Tag-Team or Faction

Paul Heyman reveals pitch he made during his time as WWE RAW Executive Director

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Paul Heyman discussed the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE and brought up Logan Paul…. “When I was executive director of RAW, I had pitched Logan Paul to Vince McMahon to get involved in a scenario that would ultimately culminate in a SummerSlam or Survivor Series or a Royal Rumble match. So I had seen the Paul brothers disrupting the boxing industry from the very beginning when they got involved. I mean, they just came in at such a level and with so much fanfare. This is a no brainer to the tribal chief, and it’s a no brainer to his special counsel. This is global publicity. This is a chance to take Logan Paul’s audience and put those eyeballs on WWE, and more importantly, on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman and the Bloodline. Of course, the desire is to retain as many eyeballs as possible because we’re trying to seduce them with our brand of entertainment.”
Tony Schiavone comments on Chris Jericho’s backstage work in AEW

During a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone commented on Chris Jericho’s backstage work in AEW…. “He’s going to be, he’s just kind of a leader of the locker room. That’s basically all that I know about it. When we have locker room meetings, he kind of runs things. There’s a number of athletes that he’s kind of in charge of their creative, and other than that, he’s just a guy that has a lot of clout, and because he has a lot of clout, when he says something, the wrestlers take it to heart. I don’t know if he really has an official title like we do, but I just know that that’s kind of what he’s doing. Call It the team captain for lack of a better word.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Jake Paul appears at Crown Jewel press conference and cuts promo on The Bloodline

On Friday, WWE held a 2022 Crown Jewel press conference in Saudi Arabia. Logan Paul’s brother Jake made an appearance and said the following to The Bloodline…. “My brother will do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns, just like they said I wouldn’t be Anderson Silva. And guess what, Paul Heyman? You said it first, remember? Remember when you lied to the WWE fans and said that Anderson would knock me out? Well, guess what, buddy. I exterminated the spider. And that’s what my brother is going to do tomorrow against Roman Reigns.”
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “She Hulk” photo shoot for Halloween 2022

WWE news items on Uncle Howdy inspiration, R-Truth’s injury, and talent scouting

Here are a few WWE news items for November 4th 2022 via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com…. * Meltzer wrote that Bray Wyatt’s new Uncle Howdy character “is from the 1982 movie ‘Hysterical,’ by the Hudson Brothers. Richard Kiel, the 7-foot-2 giant who was best known as ‘Jaws’ in James Bond movies including ‘The Spy Who Loved Me,’ played the role of Captain Howdy.”
Thursday update on the status of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PLE

As previously noted, there is concern about WWE Crown Jewel 2022 due to the ongoing situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. As of Thursday morning, plans for the event are moving forward and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that WWE talent have arrived in the Saudi Arabia. Mike Johnson...

