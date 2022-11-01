The teams get ready to battle in Tampere, Finland, as Columbus looks for two huge points. Tervetuola! The Blue Jackets arrived in Finland to a warm welcome as they prepared to take part in the NHL Global Series games against Colorado in Tampere. Columbus spent three nights in Helsinki before heading to the hometown of Patrik Laine yesterday, and now the trip turns to work as the Blue Jackets look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Avs.

