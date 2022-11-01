Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
SUTTER CALLS OUT HUBERDEAU AFTER FLAMES LOSS TO KRAKEN
Despite the Calgary Flames solid 5-3-0 start to the season, newcomer Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled to produce thus far. Those struggles continued against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, and his head coach in Darryl Sutter is growing tired of it. The Flames lost a very winnable game to the...
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Flames Preview
Nashville Looks to Break Three-Game Road Losing Streak in Calgary. The Nashville Predators continue their swing through the Great White North with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The puck drops at Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South....
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Calgary | NOTEBOOK
With one game left on their road trip, the Devils aim for the Western Canada sweep. Just one game remains on the Devils Western Canada road trip with a game versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. After the wild victory in Edmonton on Thursday, the club was back to...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche (NHL Global Series game 1)
The teams get ready to battle in Tampere, Finland, as Columbus looks for two huge points. Tervetuola! The Blue Jackets arrived in Finland to a warm welcome as they prepared to take part in the NHL Global Series games against Colorado in Tampere. Columbus spent three nights in Helsinki before heading to the hometown of Patrik Laine yesterday, and now the trip turns to work as the Blue Jackets look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Avs.
FOX Sports
Flames host the Devils on losing streak
New Jersey Devils (7-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils as losers of three straight games. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record in home games last season....
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
The Flames are back in action for the first meeting of the season against the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 pm puck drop. Limited tickets are still available HERE. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive...
The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.
NHL
Preview: November 3 at Tampa Bay
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive victory Thursday as they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 6-2-1 (13 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Shootout Win over the Washington Capitals on Monday,...
FOX Sports
Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
NHL
Penguins, Bruins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blues 5-2 for Fifth Straight Win
Islanders score four second period goals en route to convincing win over Blues. The New York Islanders defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 at Enterprise Center on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive win. The five-game streak is their first since winning nine straight from Feb. 28-March 14, 2021. Brock...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into home matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (6-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop their four-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home...
