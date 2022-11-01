ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Why is enrollment declining in many Utah school districts?

SALT LAKE CITY — Enrollment in many of Utah's public school districts is on the decline, according to new numbers released by the Utah State Board of Education. Utah's declining birth rate is likely a factor, as are gentrification, rising housing prices and the growing availability of school choice beyond neighborhood schools.
UTAH STATE
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
Honoring Utah's 8 tribal nations: Events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

On SALT LAKE CITY — This November is a chance to celebrate the culture, history and people of Utah's eight federally recognized tribal nations. November has been recognized in the United States as Native American Heritage Month since 1990 when Congress passed a joint resolution. Salt Lake City kicked off the month this year by hosting a celebration and issuing a resolution recognizing the importance of Native contributions to the city.
UTAH STATE
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
Take 5: First Lady Abby Cox answers relationship-building questions

We are revisiting a series you love each month – Take 5! This series offers us a chance to get to know influential women on a deeper level. We have a jar filled with viewer-submitted questions that are intended to help us connect girlfriend to girlfriend. We are gushing over this months’ take 5 guest, and we know you will too.
UTAH STATE
9 more Utahns die from COVID over the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily

There have been 5,065 COVID deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and in the last seven days another nine Utahns have lost their lives. Now with 262 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic, 135 of them occurred in Box Elder County, 123 in Cache County and three in Rich County.
UTAH STATE
Warnings, advisories issued ahead of winter storm headed toward Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A post-Halloween winter storm headed toward Utah is looking a little scarier than originally forecast, though it may be a treat for outdoor recreationists and state water managers alike. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for mountainous parts of southern...
UTAH STATE
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
UTAH STATE
Utah ski resort welcomes 'unprecedented' early opening as snow piles up

BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it's the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
UTAH STATE

