Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Why is enrollment declining in many Utah school districts?
SALT LAKE CITY — Enrollment in many of Utah's public school districts is on the decline, according to new numbers released by the Utah State Board of Education. Utah's declining birth rate is likely a factor, as are gentrification, rising housing prices and the growing availability of school choice beyond neighborhood schools.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
ksl.com
Honoring Utah's 8 tribal nations: Events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month
On SALT LAKE CITY — This November is a chance to celebrate the culture, history and people of Utah's eight federally recognized tribal nations. November has been recognized in the United States as Native American Heritage Month since 1990 when Congress passed a joint resolution. Salt Lake City kicked off the month this year by hosting a celebration and issuing a resolution recognizing the importance of Native contributions to the city.
Catch and kill: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ message for invasive burbot
Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources urged fishers to catch and kill invasive burbot in Flaming Gorge. The fish pose a threat to the ecosystem and diversity of the popular reservoir and river.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ksl.com
Take 5: First Lady Abby Cox answers relationship-building questions
We are revisiting a series you love each month – Take 5! This series offers us a chance to get to know influential women on a deeper level. We have a jar filled with viewer-submitted questions that are intended to help us connect girlfriend to girlfriend. We are gushing over this months’ take 5 guest, and we know you will too.
kvnutalk
9 more Utahns die from COVID over the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily
There have been 5,065 COVID deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and in the last seven days another nine Utahns have lost their lives. Now with 262 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic, 135 of them occurred in Box Elder County, 123 in Cache County and three in Rich County.
cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
Slow moving storm lingers in parts of the state
Wintry weather moved into Utah Wednesday, and lingers today as a cold front exits our region.
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
ksl.com
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Election Day lunar eclipse to be visible in Utah
Next Tuesday will be a special one across Utah, and not just because it's Election Day. There will be a total lunar eclipse, the last one for nearly three years.
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
ksl.com
Warnings, advisories issued ahead of winter storm headed toward Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A post-Halloween winter storm headed toward Utah is looking a little scarier than originally forecast, though it may be a treat for outdoor recreationists and state water managers alike. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for mountainous parts of southern...
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
ksl.com
Utah ski resort welcomes 'unprecedented' early opening as snow piles up
BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it's the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
Comments / 0