Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job. Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
Catawba County homeowners slam HOA for reportedly not keeping promises
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — For months, several homeowners in the fairly new Magnolia Cove development in Sherrills Ford have complained that their needs haven’t been met by the homeowners association since they closed on their houses. One homeowner, Stephanie Austin, told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the community hasn't...
Millions of dollars heading to Buncombe, Asheville City schools for upgrades and repairs
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During Tuesday night's meeting, Buncombe County commissioners approved a school budget amendment. Commissioners approved $31,185,440 for Asheville City and Buncombe County schools capital projects. Of that funding, the county says $10,600,440 for Asheville City Schools, of which $4,440,920 will be used to increase the existing FY22 Herring project budget to complete HVAC repairs. Buncombe County Schools will get $20,585,000.
City of Lenoir removing old clock tower
The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
Flu outbreak prompts one mountain school to temporarily close, officials urge vaccination
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County school closed for a day last week due to a flu outbreak. Shining Rock Classical Academy is taking the time to sanitize the building. The school and health leaders are taking the opportunity to recommend getting a flu shot. The Head...
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department hosts 15 Annual Cruise-In and 65th anniversary celebration
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its 15th Annual Cruise-In. After being unable to hold the Cruise-In due to COVID-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot. In lieu of an entry fee, attendees brought rehab...
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
State trooper takes bite out of Halloween
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) trooper went all out for their Halloween celebration. The SHP “Shark Patrol” was in full force in Burke County Monday night spreading the importance of traffic safety in a very special way. Trooper C. R. Hallyburton got...
Iredell Health System welcomes new family nurse practitioner to Taylorsville practice
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomed Dana Pennell Short, FNP-C, to Family Care Center of Taylorsville. Short has eight years of experience as a family nurse practitioner (FNP). Prior to earning her FNP certification, Short spent 24 years as a nurse in various medical units, including critical care, emergency room and telemetry.
TikTok video featuring Lincoln County students prompts outrage
A TikTok video featuring two students at a charter school in Lincoln County is prompting outrage because it showed them making racist comments.
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
Buncombe County Sheriff faces challenger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are in the running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller has been serving since 2018. He faces Republican challenger Trey McDonald. Miller formerly worked for the Asheville Police Department. When asked about his main focus, he said it's getting fentanyl...
40-Year-Old Connecticut ‘Message In A Bottle’ Found in North Carolina
Stefanie Marco Lantz was a 9-year-old little girl from Glastonbury, Connecticut on a trip to Martha's Vineyard with her family 40 years ago in 1982 when this whole thing started. We found a little bit of information on Facebook, but then found a podcast on Connecticut Public Radio by Chion...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
