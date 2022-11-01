ARPA funding applications for nonprofits now available through City of Norman partnership with United Way of Norman

Local nonprofits may complete an application for recommendation to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars through the City of Norman today through 5 p.m. November 15, 2022.

In September 2022, the City of Norman entered into an ARPA Subrecipient Application Review Agreement with the United Way of Norman via Contract K-2223-51 following nonprofit support as a desired use of a portion of ARPA funds. It is expected that in December, after the agreed upon review and vetting process administered by United Way of Norman, recommendations of nonprofits eligible to receive ARPA funds will be presented to Norman City Council for consideration.

The total grant amount to be allocated is $1.9 million and monies may go toward capital projects, client support, and general assistance related to the COVID-19 Pandemic as administered through nonprofits. Nonprofits can access the online application and view associated requirements for grant funding at https://unitedwaynormangrant.communityforce.com.

Questions about the application process can be directed to United Way of Norman offices at 405.329.2025. Any funds administered will be at the discretion of Norman City Council, as allocations are part of ARPA dollars received by the City of Norman.

###