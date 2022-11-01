Read full article on original website
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
Justice Department files lawsuit challenging policy barring Native Americans from accessing South Dakota hotel and sports lounge
News Release U.S. Department of Justice The Justice Department filed a lawsuit yesterday against the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The lawsuit alleges that ...
California Man Sues Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because Product Is Actually Made in North Carolina
A California man filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce alleging that consumers have been cheated, because the sauce is made in North Carolina — and not in Texas. Philip White and his lawyers are say the sauce’s labeling amounts to fraud, and...
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
DOJ: Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
A look at Missouri's gun laws in wake of St. Louis school shooting
A shooting at a St. Louis, Missouri, performing arts school on Monday that left two people dead and seven others injured has put a new focus on gun laws in the state. The suspect, 19, who graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year, was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
Democratic Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen says he regrets 2018 donation to pro-life group
Incumbent District 3 Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen made a $50 donation in 2018 to A Caring Pregnancy Center, a Pueblo-based anti-abortion clinic. When asked by the Chieftain about the donation, he said if he knew more about the clinic at the time, he would not have made it. Hinrichsen told the Chieftain...
American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States
There are about 400 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. This means that for every person in America, there are about 120 guns — an astonishingly high figure. The comparable number in Finland, for example, is 32 guns per 100 people, and in Germany […]
Health care giant confirms $15M settlement — two days after denying it
A prescription middleman on Friday confirmed that it has promised to pay Ohio $15 million to settle fraud claims against it. When the state announced the deal two days earlier, the company denied it had been finalized. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday announced that pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx...
New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in the first sign of what could lead to federal action to protect the once-massive but shrinking reservoirs behind them. The public...
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8 million in grants to help provide financial support for 10 Iowa biofuel producers that sustained unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several East Coast states have the lowest percentage of gun ownership and licenses issued
The Northeast region of the United States has some of the strictest gun laws on the books, so it may come as little surprise that the states with the lowest number of gun owners and federal licenses issued lie along the Atlantic. While Delaware, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Maine are among the states with the fewest federal licenses issued in 2021, New Jersey and Massachusetts show the lowest rates of gun ownership (followed quite closely by Rhode Island). You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Georgia
Land is a valuable asset, especially for farmers. The traditional adage about land is that “they don’t make any more of it.” The world’s entire land mass comprises 36.8 billion acres of habitable land. And interestingly, most of this property is controlled by a small group of landowners. Investing in rural, undeveloped land remains a favored option among the wealthy. Acreages continue to be purchased at reliable prices by leading land owners as a “safe deposit box with a view.” Georgia is well-known for its varied terrain and old plantations. It has a varied topography that ranges from the Appalachian Mountains in the northwest to the barrier islands and beaches along its Atlantic coast.
