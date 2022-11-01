ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
CNY News

Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?

This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

A look at Missouri's gun laws in wake of St. Louis school shooting

A shooting at a St. Louis, Missouri, performing arts school on Monday that left two people dead and seven others injured has put a new focus on gun laws in the state. The suspect, 19, who graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year, was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States

There are about 400 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. This means that for every person in America, there are about 120 guns — an astonishingly high figure. The comparable number in Finland, for example, is 32 guns per 100 people, and in Germany […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid

An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8 million in grants to help provide financial support for 10 Iowa biofuel producers that sustained unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IOWA STATE
The Herald News

Several East Coast states have the lowest percentage of gun ownership and licenses issued

The Northeast region of the United States has some of the strictest gun laws on the books, so it may come as little surprise that the states with the lowest number of gun owners and federal licenses issued lie along the Atlantic. While Delaware, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Maine are among the states with the fewest federal licenses issued in 2021, New Jersey and Massachusetts show the lowest rates of gun ownership (followed quite closely by Rhode Island). You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Gephardt Daily

Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Georgia

Land is a valuable asset, especially for farmers. The traditional adage about land is that “they don’t make any more of it.” The world’s entire land mass comprises 36.8 billion acres of habitable land. And interestingly, most of this property is controlled by a small group of landowners. Investing in rural, undeveloped land remains a favored option among the wealthy. Acreages continue to be purchased at reliable prices by leading land owners as a “safe deposit box with a view.” Georgia is well-known for its varied terrain and old plantations. It has a varied topography that ranges from the Appalachian Mountains in the northwest to the barrier islands and beaches along its Atlantic coast.
GEORGIA STATE

