Look out Spotify. Amazon is expanding access to its music catalog for Prime members. Members will now be able to listen to 100 million songs in shuffle mode, without advertisements, and at no additional subscription cost. They will also be able to listen to a larger selection of ad-free podcasts, including those from CNN, The New York Times, and ESPN. "When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalog of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, in a press release. “We continue to innovate...

1 DAY AGO