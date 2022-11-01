Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Amazon Prime now comes with a full music catalog of 100 million songs and ad-free podcasts
The move is a direct shot at streaming music competitors, especially Spotify, which has been moving into the podcasts market as a means of generating additional revenue. But Spotify’s paying subscriber base is growing frustrated with the fact that they still have to listen to podcast ads, despite paying for the service. Amazon Music’s promise of ad-free podcasts along with a full music catalog could make for a compelling alternative, the retail giant hopes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Spotify Wrapped Has Officially Stopped Collecting Data For 2022
Music lover’s favourite time of year is just one month away. There are still two official calendar months left in 2022, but as far as your annual Spotify Wrapped summary is concerned, the year ended at midnight yesterday (October 31), meaning your top streamed artists for the upcoming edition of the beloved app feature are already set in stone.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Android Headlines
WJBF.com
Which music streaming service is the least expensive?
(NEXSTAR) — Earlier this week, Apple announced its music streaming service, Apple Music, would raise its monthly individual subscription price by $1 — becoming the latest of several services to increase prices recently. In a statement to CNBC, Apple said the increase was a response to “an increase...
Android Authority
Android Authority
How to get Apple Music for free
You can listen to your tunes for free (for a limited time). If you’ve always wanted to try Apple Music but don’t quite want to commit to a full subscription, here’s how to get free Apple Music. You can do this in a few ways, so read on to find out what they are.
Android Authority
How to recover deleted playlists on Spotify
They're not gone forever just yet. Sometimes the worst can happen, and you delete a Spotify playlist that you actually wanted to keep. Don’t fret; here’s how to recover deleted playlists on Spotify. QUICK ANSWER. Within 90 days of you deleting them, head to the Spotify web player...
Why Spotify Is Really Mad at Apple Over ‘Unfair’ Fees Related to Big New Feature
The audio streaming landscape is one that is ever-changing and, as Spotify expands its services to include in-app service transactions, most prominently via audiobooks. Apple's App Store, however, takes a sizable percentage of those purchases and Spotify has issued a statement expressing the company's grievances with this policy. On Sept....
Android Authority
YouTube is letting you add your favorite streaming services to your account
YouTube's new feature aims to streamline your viewing experience. YouTube is bringing over 30 streaming services to its platform. Primetime Channels will include Paramount Plus, Starz, AMC Plus, and more. The feature will make it possible to access your streaming services without having to leave the platform. These days it...
Harvard Crimson
‘The Hair Tales’ Premiere Review: Black Women’s Stories of Trauma and Joy
Tracee Ellis Ross hosts Hulu’s docuseries “The Hair Tales,” a dynamic celebration of Black women's identity, beauty, culture, told through stories of their hair. By Courtesy of Hulu. It is said that cornrows braided on the heads of the enslaved often held maps to navigate the Underground...
First Apple Music, now Amazon Music Unlimited is about to get more expensive for families
According to pages spotted on Amazon, the price increase is "to help us bring you even more content and features"...
The Verge
For some, Amazon Music’s big Prime expansion comes with big frustrations
This week, Amazon announced that it would open up its entire catalog of streaming music to Prime subscribers instead of the limited, downsized library they’d previously had access to. The number skyrocketed from 2 million songs up to 100 million. On its face, that sounds like great news. Who wouldn’t want more songs without spending anything extra on top of their Prime subscription? Normally, you’d need to pay separately for Amazon Music Unlimited to get the same enormous selection.
Harvard Crimson
The Case For New Halloween Music
Halloween is not often celebrated for its music. Besides time-honored classics such as “Monster Mash,” “Thriller,” “Spooky Scary Skeletons,” and “Calling All the Monsters” (China Anne McClain made a true classic — timeless beyond the boundaries of Disney), what else is there? If you’re still crafting a festive playlist for a Halloween party or want to feel edgy as you study for your never-ending midterms, here are a few more suggestions to fill out your Halloween playlist for good.
YouTube launches new streaming hub called "Primetime Channels"
Why it matters: YouTube is one of the largest platforms on the internet, with over 2 billion active users per month, and it wants to keep it that way. To maintain its numbers and continue growing, Google partnered with multiple streaming platforms to create a service with YouTube as the hub.
