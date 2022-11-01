Read full article on original website
‘The Hair Tales’ Premiere Review: Black Women’s Stories of Trauma and Joy
Tracee Ellis Ross hosts Hulu’s docuseries “The Hair Tales,” a dynamic celebration of Black women's identity, beauty, culture, told through stories of their hair. By Courtesy of Hulu. It is said that cornrows braided on the heads of the enslaved often held maps to navigate the Underground...
‘Ebony’ celebrates Black excellence at the 2022 Ebony Power 100 gala
EBONY Media Group held their signature annual gala, the 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM at Milk Studios in Hollywood on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The star-studded event, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Amber Ruffin, honored the remarkable achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries.
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj And Anyone Who Wants ‘To Have Some Fun’ Join ‘Sister Act 3’ Cast
It has been nearly 30 years since the last Sister Act sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came out in 1993 and exactly 30 years after the original film premiered in 1992. (I’m not old, you’re old.) Well, now, Sister Act 3 is in development, and the film’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, appears to want all the currently relevant Black women to be a part of it.
Drake, Mary J. Blige, Morgan Wallen, Dozens More Artists and Companies Unite to ‘Protect Black Art’ and Restrict Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls...
August Alsina Has “Absolutely Zero” Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith
As August prepares for “The Surreal Life,” he admits that he doesn’t have any contact with the Smiths following the “entanglement” scandal. Get ready to see a handful of celebrities in a new light thanks to a reboot of The Surreal Life. It was 16 years ago when the last episode of the unscripted television series aired, and in the new seventh season, the show is getting a makeover. The cast includes the likes of Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muñoz, Stormy Daniels, and August Alsina.
Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists
The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige & Chris Brown Among Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominees
Las Vegas, NV - Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown are among the artists to earn the most nominations at next month’s 2022 Soul Train Awards. Queen Bey and Mary J are leading the charge with seven nominations each as the Soul Train Awards prepare to take over Las Vegas for a November 13 taping.
BOSSIP Exclusive: Tyrese, Terrence Howard & Jeremy Piven Talk Action-Thriller ‘The System,’ Prison Reform, Lil Yachty’s Impressive Scenes & More
Tyrese, Terrence Howard, and Jeremy Piven talk prison thriller 'The System,' private prison reform, and more
Ye Can’t Sell “White Lives Matter,” 2 Black Men Own The Trademark
The controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirts donned by Ye aka Kanye West and conservative firebrand Candace Owens won't be sold anytime soon thanks to the trademark now being owned by two Black radio hosts from Arizona. The post Ye Can’t Sell “White Lives Matter,” 2 Black Men Own The Trademark appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Diddy Recruits Yung Miami For “Diddy Freestyle” Music Video
Diddy is one of hip-hop’s most successful, iconic, and influential moguls. While he’s always been in conversations surrounding the game, he’s recently started to become more of a notable force in the music world once more. He released the successful “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, which even got its own remix EP, and released a greatest hits-style compilation this June. He’s just dropped a video for a freestyle titled “Diddy Freestyle” that features Yung Miami, his rumored partner but self-affirmed best friend.
Silkyween! Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At Nelly’s Marvelous Mo-Town Revue In Atlanta
Nelly closed out Halloween with his star-studded Mo-town Revue costume party that brought out Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Polow Da Don, Johntá Austin, Lou Williams, T.I. and Tiny, Kandi and Todd, and many more for some silky good fun in Atlanta. The marvelous affair took guests back to...
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Fivio Foreign & 2 Chainz At Powerhouse 105 Show
The Queen had a stellar show in Jersey with some very special guests. As the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj loves to get her flowers. She recently performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse show in New Jersey, where she was able to perform her biggest songs for some of her biggest fans. A recent performance at Philly saw her show off her flexibility on stage. She was going hard to rep her home city of New York and her connections to Atlanta rap, and she knew just the right people to show it. Nicki brought out 2 Chainz and Fivio Foreign to perform as special guests during the show.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed; Rihanna, Future, Burna Boy & More Featured
The official tracklist for the highly anticipated soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been revealed today. The soundtrack is produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan, and will release on Nov. 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The lead single ‘Lift Me Up‘ performed by Rihanna made history this week as it becomes the most-added song in U.S. radio history, amassing the most ever single day spins and the largest ever single day audience.
Harlem Festival of Culture Appoints Grammy Award-Winning Musician Wyclef Jean in Key Role as Chair of its Music Advisory Board
Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC), the modern-day reimagining of the groundbreaking Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, announced that Grammy Award-winning rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean has been appointed Chair to the Music Advisory Board for the organization. In this new role, Jean will advise executive leadership and assist in...
"That Movie Would Not Be The Same Without Him": 27 Movie And TV Roles People Think Are Perfectly Cast
I'd like to second "literally everyone in The Addams Family."
Pharrell and BTS confirm collaboration
Pharrell has confirmed upcoming collaborations with both BTS and Travis Scott. The producer and solo artist interviewed BTS member RM as part of a Rolling Stone feature this week in which the pair discussed their song together, which will feature on Pharrell's next album. "Well, my project, it’s called … it’s [under]...
HBCU Alumni Creating New Culture In Hollywood
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have had a significant impact on Black culture, and their influence on Black TV and Film cannot be understated.
