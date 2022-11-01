The Queen had a stellar show in Jersey with some very special guests. As the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj loves to get her flowers. She recently performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse show in New Jersey, where she was able to perform her biggest songs for some of her biggest fans. A recent performance at Philly saw her show off her flexibility on stage. She was going hard to rep her home city of New York and her connections to Atlanta rap, and she knew just the right people to show it. Nicki brought out 2 Chainz and Fivio Foreign to perform as special guests during the show.

