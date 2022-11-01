Read full article on original website
Glen Ullin one of 3 school districts to receive electric school buses
The Glen Ullin School District in Morton County will soon have an electric school bus added to its fleet, thanks to a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
KFYR-TV
State of the Cities for Bismarck and Mandan set for Nov. 8
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan will be holding its State of the Cities addresses the morning of election day. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, with registration at 7 a.m.. Speakers will discuss both cities’ recent successes and challenges, and lay out plans for the...
KFYR-TV
A New Gateway to Science opening in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve driven across the bridge connecting Bismarck and Mandan, then you have probably seen the large building being constructed overlooking the river. The North Dakota Gateway to Science center is expanding yet again. What started in the Gateway Mall in 1994, has now led...
KFYR-TV
District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
ncsha.org
Reuter and Barden Recognized with Champion of Affordable Housing Awards
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) presented Champion of Affordable Housing Legacy Awards to Jacob Reuter of Fargo, ND, and Dwight Barden of Bismarck, ND, during a Statewide Housing Forum. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding efforts at advocating for or providing affordable housing or related services.
KFYR-TV
Morton County, Mandan to host Truck-or-Treat
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County and Mandan Law Enforcement will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. They say it’s an opportunity to not only provide a safe place for parents and young children to have fun, but also a way to connect with the community they serve.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
There’s An Emergency Mobile Alert System For Mandan Residents!
Mandan residents are being encouraged to sign up.
End of the line for Bismarck’s Railway Bridge
The United States Coast Guard - District Eight has completed its "Final Environmental Impact Statement" for the BNSF Railway Bridge Project. In a report that was formally published October 28 on the Federal Register, the coast guard concludes there are no real, viable, cost-effective alternatives to tearing down the old structure and replacing it with a new one.
UPDATE: Missing Bismarck man found dead
UPDATE: 11/3 – 9:40 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — New details on a Bismarck man who went missing earlier this week. It now appears Douglas Miller took his own life. According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found Miller’s Chevy Malibu around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday along 26th Street NE just south of 188th Ave […]
KFYR-TV
Halloween hotdog house in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As far back as most of us can remember, children have been rewarded with candy when going door to door for Halloween. One house in Bismarck takes a slightly different approach. Tim Purdon and Carmen Miller have been serving up hotdogs for the last five years. They say it stems from a childhood memory that’s always stuck with them.
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
newsdakota.com
ND DOT To Close Driver License & Motor Vehicle Offices Nov. 2
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all full-time Driver License offices and the Bismarck Motor Vehicle office Nov. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. for employee training. Bowman, Rolla, Valley City, Watford City Driver License offices and all other Motor Vehicle...
Help Bismarck Plato’s Closet find clothing thieves
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Plato’s Closet location in Bismarck needs your help to identify two girls accused of stealing clothes from the secondhand shop. According to a Facebook post made by the establishment, on Sunday, October 30, security footage was captured of two individuals who appeared to be shoplifting from the store. The owner […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is gearing up to host the 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event. "You can just never give up hope for recovery. That's what happened to me. I relapsed for a period of 8 years. I'm so grateful I didn't give up hope, because here I am today to work with other people and try to help," said Burgum.
KFYR-TV
Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
In Bismarck – Something Wrong With This Picture? Yikes
If you were out and about driving around Bismarck/Mandan back in September, you may have come across this. Your first glance over, "Ahh how cute..." - really? After taking a quick half of a second, letting what you saw absorb in, "Wait, that's not very smart at all...." - I'm almost 99.9% sure there is a law in North Dakota that says your small baby must be in a specific passenger seat. Now I know it's not my job nor is it Courtney's either, to enforce the law on anyone, but she does have the right to be genuinely concerned.
Police arrest three juvenile siblings and their mom after burglary in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan police have arrested three juveniles and their 38-year-old mother after reports of a burglary at Moe’s Smoke Shop on the 3900 block of Memorial Highway in Mandan around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to the Mandan police, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Moe’s Smoke […]
