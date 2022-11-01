Read full article on original website
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
wnky.com
Barren County burn ban lifted
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The burn ban in Barren County has been lifted. Due to less hazardous conditions, the ban was lifted on Oct. 31. Barren County judge-executive Micheal Hale put the ban in place on Oct. 5 out of caution from dry conditions. The county says allowable open...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
wnky.com
Bowling Green to receive over $3.3M in federal funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $3.3 million in federal funding to reimburse the City of Bowling Green for debris removal as a result of the December tornadoes. FEMA approved $2,074,369 for debris cleanup between Dec. 27 and Jan. 25, which included vegetative debris, parts of buildings, lumber, roofing material, concrete, and other construction and demolition materials.
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
WLWT 5
There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky
There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
wnky.com
SOKY SPEAKS – Holiday Limbo
After Halloween and before Thanksgiving, we’re in a bit of a holiday limbo! This week for SoKY Speaks, we reached out to WKU students to see exactly when the holidays begin for them and what they do to celebrate.
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Cumberland Trace shooting; 1 injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged shooting in a hotel parking lot on Cumberland Trace Road. On Tuesday around 7:07 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at El Mazatlan on Cumberland Trace Road. Police...
wnky.com
New nasal spray at Med Center Health treats depression
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new depression treatment is being offered at Med Center Health for those who have not responded to other medications. Spravato is a nasal spray that is used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. Spravato works to block activity of glutamate and helps stabilize the level of the...
wnky.com
Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs breaks ground BG Skilled Nursing Facility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SOKY veterans celebrated a huge win Wednesday. Local and state legislators joined together in Bowling Green to break ground at the commonwealth’s new skilled nursing facility. A milestone 30 years in the making, comes to fruition at last. Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs broke...
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
WBKO
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center experiencing very own ‘baby boom’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center here in Bowling Green, eight of their employees are currently pregnant and another three just gave birth or are on maternity leave. They’re calling it a baby boom. Some of the women are pregnant with their first, some with their...
WBKO
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
wnky.com
Barren County police cruiser among cars hit while responding to injury accident
GLASGOW, Ky. – Multiple vehicles, including one belonging to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, are damaged following a collision. Around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested the Glasgow Police Department to respond to a vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road.
wnky.com
National Adoption Awareness Month: local woman has fostered 20+ children, adopted 2
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-November is National Adoption Awareness Month. “Everybody needs a home. and everybody needs to belong,” said Family Enrichment Center Director of Programs Lee Fowlkes. The Family Enrichment Center celebrates the beginning of the month with a proclamation by city officials. “In the last year there were 116...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Arkham
Today’s Pet of the Day, sponsored by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is three year old Arkham. This playful pup loves the outdoors and would be a perfect hiking companion! He gets along with others well and adores exploring. Arkham needs someone loving with an adventurous spirit to take him...
