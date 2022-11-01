BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – Following a successful 9-5-5 (7-3-5 NSIC) 2022 campaign and fresh off their second consecutive NSIC Tournament appearance, the Northern State women’s soccer team was rewarded with their most all-conference performers in program history. Northern had a total of five players make the first and second teams with Hannah Smith and Lilja Davidsdottir earning All-NSIC First Team and Megan Fastenau, Alexus Townsend, and Mia Zagorski earning All-NSIC Second Team. The postseason soccer teams were highlighted with Smith earning NSIC Freshman of the Year honors.

