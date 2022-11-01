Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
NSIC Preseason Wrestling Coaches’ Poll Puts NSU at the 3-Spot
BURNSVILLE, MN (NorthernSun.org) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate conference released the 2022-23 Wrestling Coaches’ Preseason Poll Tuesday with the Northern State University Wolves picked third overall. Northern tallied 56 points, and the team sits behind St. Cloud State and Augustana in the poll. Cole Huss was picked as...
hubcityradio.com
NSU Lands Program-Record Five Players on All-NSIC Teams
BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – Following a successful 9-5-5 (7-3-5 NSIC) 2022 campaign and fresh off their second consecutive NSIC Tournament appearance, the Northern State women’s soccer team was rewarded with their most all-conference performers in program history. Northern had a total of five players make the first and second teams with Hannah Smith and Lilja Davidsdottir earning All-NSIC First Team and Megan Fastenau, Alexus Townsend, and Mia Zagorski earning All-NSIC Second Team. The postseason soccer teams were highlighted with Smith earning NSIC Freshman of the Year honors.
fightinghawks.com
Northern State takes down North Dakota, 81-75, in exhibition action
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Laurie Rogers struck for 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Northern State to an 81-75 victory over North Dakota in exhibition action on Wednesday night from the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, N.D. The Wolves led for nearly...
hubcityradio.com
First Gentleman Bryon Noem visiting Aberdeen Friday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The First Gentleman Bryon Noem will be in Aberdeen Friday to do a Meet & Greet. Noem will be at Ken’s Coffee Shop sometime after 2pm. It’s an opportunity to question him on any topic you have in mind. Photo op will also be available as well.
hubcityradio.com
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen sees uptick of new businesses coming to town
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some businesses are struggling with staff shortages and supply chain issues, but that hasn’t stopped new businesses from opening in the Hub City. A new department store came to town when Marshalls opened on October 30th. New restaurants like Albertano’s Mexican Restaurant and...
hubcityradio.com
8th Annual Oktoberfest coming up on Saturday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- 8th Annual Aberdeen Oktoberfest is this Saturday. It celebrates the region’s German/Russian heritage with Bavarian culture, music, dancing, food, beer, wine, activities, dachshund races, German breed dog parade, children’s Root Beer Garden with crafts and inflatables, games and more. The event will take place at...
KELOLAND TV
Missing man last seen October 23 in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 40-year-old Simon Deng was last seen in Aberdeen on the evening of October 23. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Brown County Dispatch...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen installs artwork on local utility boxes
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Enhance Aberdeen Committee is turning utility boxes into art in the Hub City. The project is a collaboration between the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Area Arts Council and Northern State University. Last summer, local artists were asked to submit designs to be implemented on four boxes around town.
hubcityradio.com
Aberdeen Community Concert Association announce the next concert scheduled for Tuesday
The Aberdeen Community Concert Association (ACCA) is excited to announce their next concert of the 2022-23 Season will be Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute on Tuesday, November 8 at 7:00 pm at the Harvey and Cynthia Jewett Theatre in the NSU Johnson Fine Art Center. Sail On brings a...
hubcityradio.com
Mental Wellness in the Workplace Webinar Series resumes in November
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – In an effort to help local employers address mental health issues with their employees, the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce’s Health & Wellness and Workforce & Education Committees will be hosting additional Mental Wellness in the Workplace webinars from November through February. Three sessions were held earlier this year to kick off the program. Each session will include unique information, and everyone is encouraged to attend all sessions in the series.
Comments / 0