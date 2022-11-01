ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Video adds to its sports lineup with a new feature

By Tom Bedford
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jK5sv_0iuNpd3A00

Amazon is spending lots of money to make Prime Video the best streaming service for sports fans, and its latest play gives you even more sporting content to keep your eyes glued to.

Kicking off this week, Prime Video now plays host to a sports talk show channel. This features news shows for 12 hours a day, from 8 am to 8 pm ET, with a long schedule of programs (which we've shared below). The New York Post was the first to report the news.

Prime Video's talk channel runs every day except weekends and has two interesting twists over most talk shows.

First, the shows won't feature highlight reels, with a bigger focus on conversations between hosts and guests, rather than a focus on clips of the sports themselves.

Second, Prime Video has picked presenters with lower profiles, in an apparent attempt to focus on people who could bring interesting perspectives to the sports.

These two factors should make the Prime Video sports talk shows an interesting counterpoint to the fare you'd find on ESPN (and its ESPN Plus streaming service), Fox Sports and others, for example, where big-name presenters would break down games with examples from the matches.

You can find a full schedule of the talk channel below, with times shared in ET and the presenters mentioned afterward.

  • 8 am-10 am: Bonjour Sports Talk (Madelyn Burke, Ben Lyons).
  • 10 am-12 pm: a replay of an older Bonjour Sports Talk
  • 12 pm-2 pm: The Cari Champion Show (Cari Champion)
  • 2 pm-4 pm: Sports Talk Game Breakers (Eitan Levine, Drexton Clemons)
  • 4 pm-5 pm: From the Desk of Master T (Master Tesfatsion)
  • 5 pm-6 pm: The Power Hour (Rennae Stubbs)
  • 6 pm-7 pm: The Greatest Hour of All-Time, a recap of the day's shows
  • 7 pm-8 pm: The Backup Plan (Hana Ostapchuk, Jason Spells)

Given that Prime Video subscribers don't need to pay anything extra to access the talk shows, it's a great benefit for you sports fans who want even more from your subscription, joining Thursday Night Football and the many Prime Video sports channels .

Sure, ESPN Plus still offers a lot more sports programming, but Prime Video has lots of fiction and non-sports shows and movies too.

Sports fans outside the US are likely to be disappointed by the lack of these talk shows elsewhere, but there's a solution: you could use a VPN to watch. Our go-to is ExpressVPN which you can find out more about here .

