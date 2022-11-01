ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States

LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.
San Antonio Zoo mourns the loss of beloved elephant named Lucky

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the death of one of their Asian Elephants, Lucky, Wednesday morning. “Lucky came to San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and, for generations, inspired tens of millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species. Lucky passed away quietly this morning under the loving care and comfort of her veterinarians and animal care staff.”
