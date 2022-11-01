November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, Ala. - Phenix Salon Suites, the leading salon suite franchise turned international trailblazer, is continuing to expand its footprint across Alabama. The brand announced its latest signed agreement with operating team Greg Milam, Zac Ward, Josh Jefcoat and Will Hathorn to open a location at 3691 Airport Blvd in Mobile, Ala.

