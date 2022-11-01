Read full article on original website
November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, Ala. - Phenix Salon Suites, the leading salon suite franchise turned international trailblazer, is continuing to expand its footprint across Alabama. The brand announced its latest signed agreement with operating team Greg Milam, Zac Ward, Josh Jefcoat and Will Hathorn to open a location at 3691 Airport Blvd in Mobile, Ala.
All-in-one Planning Franchise Expands Operations in Peach State. November 01, 2022 // Franchising.com // Rome, GA. - Complete Weddings + Events is expanding into northwest Georgia. Soon, a new location in Rome, Georgia will be providing coordination, photography, videography, photobooth, lighting, and DJ services for once-in-a-lifetime events like weddings, bar mitzvahs, school events and corporate gatherings.
