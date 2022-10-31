Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Couple celebrates 50 years
Lester and Marlena Freeman recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by touring America’s National Parks of the west. They exchanged vows on June 10, 1972, at Longwood Baptist Church. They grew up in Ponca City, attending Garfield Elementary, East Jr. High, and Ponca City High School. They continued their education at Northern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State University pursuing…
Ponca City News
Coffee with a Cop held at The Perk on Wed. mornings
Join the officers of the Ponca City Police Department on Wed. mornings at The Perk for Coffee with a Cop. In attempt to connect more with the community, from 7 am to 9 am officers will be at The Perk to chat and have a coffee with the citizens of Ponca City. During this, the community is able to ask the officers any questions about what is going on in the community. If you have ever considered a…
Ponca City News
Business Council meeting held Nov. 1
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce Business Council held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Ben Evans called the meeting to order. The Chamber has a customer service training scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 pm for Cherokee Strip Credit Union. The November 2022 Business of the Month is Ponca City Real Estate, and a presentation followed the meeting. The last Fall Ponca…
