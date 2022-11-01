ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Geared Up for ITA National Fall Championships

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – With the end of the fall slate on the horizon, the Tennessee women's tennis team and its three representatives are ready for action in the ITA National Fall Championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego as action kicks off Wednesday at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT.
Offensive Firepower Leads Lady Vols to Five-Set Victory over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Four Lady Vols scored double-figure kills as the Tennessee volleyball team defeated Ole Miss in a five-set thriller (25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13) Wednesday night at the Gillom Center. Tennessee (11-11, 5-5 SEC) put away 69 total kills and hit .338 on the night as Erykah...
Salansky Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced that Tennessee redshirt junior long snapper Matthew Salansky is one of 81 players nominated for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. The award is given...
Another Big Game Awaits as #2 Vols Prep for Trip to Athens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Another week, another opportunity for No. 2 Tennessee to prove itself on the national stage as the Volunteers prepare to head south for the marquee matchup in college football this week against No. 1 Georgia. The Big Orange were back on the practice field Tuesday morning...
Feels Like '22: Vols No. 1 in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – For the first time in its illustrious program history, Tennessee has claimed the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings as the initial 2022 edition was released live on ESPN Tuesday night. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) own two victories over current...
