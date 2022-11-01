Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Homeless coalition builds hygiene station in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After the gym, work, or school you might take a shower to clean the day off. And one church is building a hygiene station to make sure everyone can do just that. After giving back to the homeless community for years, one church wanted to take...
Lexington Progress
Work Underway to Save Lexington Money
The Lexington Utilities Department has started a project at the filter plant that will have long-term benefits for the city. If you have ever noticed water being pumped from the two retention ponds in front of the L.T. “Pie” Hay Filter Plant and wondered what was going on?
jscc.edu
QuickBooks at JSCC in December
Get up and running on QuickBooks in one day at Jackson State Community College. Workforce Solutions is offering Level 1 and Level 2 QuickBooks courses in December. From the first-time user to the experienced entrepreneur who needs help harnessing the advanced features of QuickBooks, there is a course right for you.
jscc.edu
Madison County Crisis Intervention Team to host mental health, de-escalation tactics public forum
The Madison County Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) will host a public forum panel discussion on Nov. 8 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the Jackson State Community College – Jackson Campus. The purpose of the forum will be to have an open discussion surrounding the current policies and procedures in place...
WBBJ
Parker Tractor Company – Humboldt, TN
We are an established Customer Service Provider for FedEx and looking for both permanent and temporary route drivers. We are located in Humboldt, TN with routes South of Jackson. We offer paid training, competitive salary and sign on bonus for qualified applicants. Must be 21 or older and not convicted of a felony; prior driving experience desired, but not required. For more information, email alaina.braswell@parkertractor.net or call 888-209-7071 and we will return your call.
WBBJ
City looks create recycling center, filling council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson met for the month of November. Among the topics discussed was plans to bring recycling to the city. The council passed the first reading for a proposed budget amendment for a solid waste recycling convenience center for over $65,000. Mayor Scott Conger...
radionwtn.com
Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
WBBJ
Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The department says this change will continue into January, and that...
WBBJ
City of Jackson to host two women’s self defense classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
WBBJ
Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
radionwtn.com
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
Lexington Progress
Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home
Henderson County firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze underneath a mobile home, Thursday, October 27, 2022. Firemen determined that the cause of the fire was due to lint buildup in a dryer duct vent underneath the home. Stations 1, 2, and 7 responded to the fire in the 15,000 block of Tennessee 104 North. Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the blaze.
WBBJ
Annual Fall Fest returns to local church
JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
WBBJ
More available houses helps out buyers in housing market
JACKSON, Tenn. — Over the past two years, the housing markets have hit historical lows and highs in the number of houses sold and average prices. This was the beginning of what many relators called “The Sellers Market.”. “Prices were going sky high. There were multiple offer situations...
radionwtn.com
First Patriots’ Playoff Game To Be ‘RED OUT’
Paris, Tenn.–The student section theme for this Friday’s Henry County High School football playoff game vs. Dyer Co. will be a ‘RED OUT’. Athletic Director Steve Summers said, “We would love for all of our fans to join the fun and wear as much RED as possible this Friday night and turn Patriot stadium into a complete sea of RED!”
radionwtn.com
UC Coach Markle Chosen Head Coach For West Tennessee All-Star Game
Union City head football coach Nick Markle has been chosen to head one of the two teams in the 11th annual Sports Plus West Tennessee High School All-Star Game. Markle will take his entire staff to participate in the week-long experience, which will culminate with the game on Friday, Dec. 9, at the University School of Jackson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WBBJ
Cypress Grove Nature Park reopens after months of repairs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger confirms Cypress Grove Nature Park has officially reopened to the public. Located in west Jackson, Cypress Grove offers a quiet destination for walks, with lake views and birds-of-prey sightings, and is known for its expansive boardwalk that takes you on a scenic journey through nature.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City to Play First Round Football Playoffs in Memphis
Union City will face Freedom Prep in Round 1 of the TSSAA football playoffs on Friday night. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the game will be played at Arthur Halle Stadium in Memphis, located at 2602 Mt. Moriah Road. Kickoff is set for 7:00. Advance tickets will be sold...
Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
