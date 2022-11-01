Read full article on original website
pa.gov
DCNR Announces Move to Modernize Camping Reservation System for State Forest Campsites
Harrisburg -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger today announced that state forest campsites will move to a more user-friendly, modern registration system November 3. “We are looking to improve the state forest camping experience by moving to a more...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces More Than $9 Million in New Funding to Support Business Growth and New Jobs in Five Counties
Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of six new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties that will help create and retain 287 total jobs. “My administration and I remain committed to supporting growing businesses across the commonwealth, and the...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Delivers More Than $40 Million for Community Improvement, Redevelopment Projects to Revitalize Communities Across the Commonwealth
Governor Tom Wolf today announced the approval of ten projects funded at $40.1 million for redevelopment and community improvement projects that will revitalize communities and provide new opportunities across the commonwealth. “I’m pleased to provide $40.1 million for projects that support a cleaner environment, economic development, job creation, and education,”...
