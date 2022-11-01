Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
Saline River Farms plans to turn the Four Star Arena into a meat processing facility
A new state of the art meat processing facility is coming to Williamson County. The former Four-Star Arena near Creal Springs is going to see a new life as a processing center for beef and pork. Saline River Farms will renovate the 83,000 square foot facility with the latest technology...
suntimesnews.com
SG R-II Celebrates Red Ribbon Week
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve County R-II Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 24. This year’s theme was “Better Things to Do Than Drugs.”. Throughout the week, students and staff throughout the county participated in activities that promoted healthy decisions. Third grade, elementary and...
wfcnnews.com
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
wfcnnews.com
New USDA facility bringing 400 jobs to Williamson County; announcement to be made tomorrow
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A new USDA meat processing facility is now expected to bring around 400 jobs to the Williamson County region. Saline River Farms, LLC, previously announced the development of the 83,000 square-foot plant, which will be located on Illinois Route 166 north of Creal Springs. A press conference...
suntimesnews.com
SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art students in the sculpture program in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design will host their free, fall iron pour, beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks,...
suntimesnews.com
Celebrate the holiday season with Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeertm: The Musical at The Fabulous Fox Theatre Dec. 11
ST. LOUIS — Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America. The national tour featuring the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will soar into St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Sunday, December 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Following seven successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph and the holly jolly cast of characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster — along with the audience — will help Santa save Christmas. For more information about the tour visit www.rudolphthemusical.com [1].
KFVS12
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
suntimesnews.com
Riverside Regional Library announces calendar events for November 2022￼
JACKSON – The Riverside Regional Library system has released its calendar of events for November, 2022. There are two branches of the library in the River Region: Altenburg and Perryville. The Altenburg Branch is located at 66 Poplar Street. The phone number is 573 824-5267. The Perryville Branch is...
suntimesnews.com
A message to the community from the Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
The Chester Area Christian Food Pantry would like to inform your organization of our Holiday Food Drive for those in need. As you may know, USDA has, for Thanksgiving, helped with providing a variety of foods for our clients that will be distributed this month. For the Christmas season however,...
suntimesnews.com
Randolph County State’s Attorney releases latest case updates
CHESTER — Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker has released his latest case updates:. People v. Misty J. Russell (2022-CF-118) – On September 19, 2022, Misty J. Russell, 42 of Sparta, pled guilty to the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine before the Honorable Judge Richard A. Brown. Pursuant to the plea, Ms. Russell was sentenced to serve first offender probation. During the plea, Ms. Russell admitted to possessing less than five (5) grams of methamphetamine located during a traffic stop in Steeleville on May 7, 2022. “We always to seem to pick up right where we left off…a meth case. Misty now has her chance to turn her life around. I only hope Misty will do her part in this to do so,” commented Walker.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
suntimesnews.com
Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences offering new PN track
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is accepting applications for a new, bi-level Practical Nursing (PN) track beginning in January 2023. The program is designed to help meet a growing shortage of PNs in Missouri. Program Director Vickie Schnurbusch, MSN, RN, CHPN,...
KFVS12
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A cattle breeding company plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois. Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County. A public news conference was held at Veterans...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE–The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending October 28. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 3.
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Police reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 43-year-old Bridgett Lea Boyer of Mineral Point was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of St. Francois County. Boyer’s arrest followed a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. October 16th in the 1300 block of S. Perryville Boulevard.
suntimesnews.com
Randolph County Sheriff’s office
CHESTER — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests. Laverne A. Randolph 53, Chester, arrested October 24, 2022 by Randolph County Sheriff’s office on a Randolph County warrant for stalking. Is incarcerated. Stephanie N. Arnold 44, Ava, arrested October 24, 2022 by...
suntimesnews.com
SIU announces dates for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s never too soon to plan ahead and mark your calendars. Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for Family Weekend and Homecoming 2023, and it’s not uncommon for accommodations to fill up fast. Family Weekend will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023,...
suntimesnews.com
Patricia Ann Buchheit
Patricia Ann Buchheit, 71, of Valparaiso, Florida, formerly of Perryville, MO peacefully passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1951 in Perryville, MO to Elvest Henry and Victoria Emmalene (Behrle) Knott. Patricia and Albert Joseph Buchheit were married...
cilfm.com
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
Comments / 0