Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
KMOV
Exclusive polling a week before the election has Schmitt headed to the U.S. Senate
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
kcur.org
Voters in northwest Missouri say they became Republicans because 'Democrats left us'
Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
krcgtv.com
Missouri's Secretary of State and the NAACP weigh in on Photo ID Law confusion
JEFFERSON CITY — Election day is less than a week away, and confusion about the new photo ID law is prompting the secretary of state to weigh in before time runs out. Both Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the Jefferson City NAACP have similar goals: to provide resources to Missourians about what they should know before voting.
KRMS Radio
MO Democrats Say No To Amendment 5
Missouri’s Democratic Committee is voicing opposition for the amendment to make the state’s National Guard its own department. It is currently under the purview of the state’s Public Safety Department but if voters approve Amendment 5 on the November ballot that would change. In a statement the...
kcur.org
Will Missouri voters make weed legal this election? Amendment 3 isn't that simple
On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will make their choices on five statewide ballot measures in addition to picking their preferred candidates. Of those measures, three were brought to the ballot by the state legislature, one is required by Missouri’s constitution, and the other made it through the state’s initiative petition process.
Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?
The year was 1990. St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat
If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him. Numerous sources both inside and outside the governor’s office who spoke with The Independent say Parson is leaning towards appointing Andrew Bailey as the state’s next attorney […] The post Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
kcur.org
How a swing congressional district in Missouri became deeply Republican
It was 2006 when St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum, then working for the Columbia Daily Tribune, covered the race for the Missouri Senate's 18th District in the northeast part of the state. A Democrat won that election — but today that would be unthinkable because much of northern Missouri has become comfortably conservative.
northeastnews.net
Cleaver announces $97.8 mil for to help lower winter energy costs in Missouri
Today, U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II of Missouri’s Fifth District announced that Missouri was awarded $97.8 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The funding will go toward helping low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs this winter, cover unpaid utility bills, and make cost-effective energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
ELECTION 101: Check sample ballots, information for November General Election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is the Place to Be for election coverage in the Ozarks. The election is on November 8. Voters in Missouri and Arkansas will decide on a list of federal, statewide, and local races. Voters will also decide on tax and constitutional amendments. Sample Ballots:. Knowing...
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
suntimesnews.com
SoutheastHEALTH receives Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative Grant
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences has received a nearly $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for the SoutheastHEALTH Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative. The five-year, $1,394,535 grant will allow College of Nursing and Health Sciences representatives to...
Missouri voters to decide how state funds should be allocated
Amendment One would change the way state funds are allocated. The post Missouri voters to decide how state funds should be allocated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0