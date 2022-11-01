ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Exclusive polling a week before the election has Schmitt headed to the U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Voters in northwest Missouri say they became Republicans because 'Democrats left us'

Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator

MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

MO Democrats Say No To Amendment 5

Missouri’s Democratic Committee is voicing opposition for the amendment to make the state’s National Guard its own department. It is currently under the purview of the state’s Public Safety Department but if voters approve Amendment 5 on the November ballot that would change. In a statement the...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?

The year was 1990.  St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat

If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him.  Numerous sources both inside and outside the governor’s office who spoke with The Independent say Parson is leaning towards appointing Andrew Bailey as the state’s next attorney […] The post Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

How a swing congressional district in Missouri became deeply Republican

It was 2006 when St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum, then working for the Columbia Daily Tribune, covered the race for the Missouri Senate's 18th District in the northeast part of the state. A Democrat won that election — but today that would be unthinkable because much of northern Missouri has become comfortably conservative.
MISSOURI STATE
northeastnews.net

Cleaver announces $97.8 mil for to help lower winter energy costs in Missouri

Today, U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II of Missouri’s Fifth District announced that Missouri was awarded $97.8 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The funding will go toward helping low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs this winter, cover unpaid utility bills, and make cost-effective energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

SoutheastHEALTH receives Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative Grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences has received a nearly $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for the SoutheastHEALTH Rural Healthcare Training & Retraining Initiative. The five-year, $1,394,535 grant will allow College of Nursing and Health Sciences representatives to...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy