WPXI Pittsburgh

Pfizer to seek approval for RSV vaccine

As parents and doctors deal with three significant illnesses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it may seek approval for a new vaccine to prevent RSV by the end of the year. RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms that are normally...
News-Medical.net

Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2

In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
neurology.org

Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
News-Medical.net

New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
Woonsocket Call

Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure

Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up protection

A month after receiving the new booster, antibody levels in people 55 and older had jumped 13 times higher than before the extra dose. Younger adults saw a 9.5-fold jump. Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults’ virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
endpts.com

Bayer drops an Ionis-partnered drug after sinking $240M into its development

Bayer is punting an Ionis Pharmaceuticals-partnered drug back to the biotech, giving up on a program on which it had spent more than $200 million. The German pharma company is washing its hands of the Ionis-developed fesomersen, a spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News, despite having invested $240 million as part of a 2015 licensing deal. Bayer spokesperson Pamela Cohen told Endpoints the move “follows our company’s decision to focus on the further development of asundexian,” a blood thinner on the verge of Phase III studies.
MARYLAND STATE
NASDAQ

Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O said on Friday their Omicron-tailored shot targeting the BA.4/5 subvariants produced a strong antibody response in older adults than the original shot after one month. In October, the companies had released data which showed the...
NASDAQ

Why Moderna Stock Rose Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
NASDAQ

Kroger, Albertsons unions, antitrust experts urge FTC to block merger -letter

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kroger's KR.N acquisition of Albertsons ACI.N could further exacerbate income inequality through job losses and eroding wages at a time of high inflation, a group of the retailers' biggest unions and antitrust experts wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. "In many...
NBC News

Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials

Pfizer has released new data from its trials for a potential maternal vaccine against the common respiratory virus RSV that shows an 81 percent effectiveness against severe illness in the first 90 days of a newborn’s life. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel has the details. Nov. 1, 2022.

