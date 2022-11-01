Bayer is punting an Ionis Pharmaceuticals-partnered drug back to the biotech, giving up on a program on which it had spent more than $200 million. The German pharma company is washing its hands of the Ionis-developed fesomersen, a spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News, despite having invested $240 million as part of a 2015 licensing deal. Bayer spokesperson Pamela Cohen told Endpoints the move “follows our company’s decision to focus on the further development of asundexian,” a blood thinner on the verge of Phase III studies.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO