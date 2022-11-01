Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
SG R-II Celebrates Red Ribbon Week
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve County R-II Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week the week of Oct. 24. This year’s theme was “Better Things to Do Than Drugs.”. Throughout the week, students and staff throughout the county participated in activities that promoted healthy decisions. Third grade, elementary and...
wfcnnews.com
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
mymoinfo.com
Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street
(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
suntimesnews.com
Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences offering new PN track
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is accepting applications for a new, bi-level Practical Nursing (PN) track beginning in January 2023. The program is designed to help meet a growing shortage of PNs in Missouri. Program Director Vickie Schnurbusch, MSN, RN, CHPN,...
sgdragons.org
Ste. Genevieve Elementary Holds Annual Career Day
Recently, fifth grade students at Ste. Genevieve Elementary had the opportunity to visit four different local businesses as part of their annual Career Day, sponsored by the Parent Teacher Organization. Counselor Mrs. Greminger and the fifth grade faculty and students would like to thank the following local businesses and professionals...
wsiu.org
Saline River Farms plans to turn the Four Star Arena into a meat processing facility
A new state of the art meat processing facility is coming to Williamson County. The former Four-Star Arena near Creal Springs is going to see a new life as a processing center for beef and pork. Saline River Farms will renovate the 83,000 square foot facility with the latest technology...
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Location Remains Open: Annie's Frozen Custard To Close Edwardsville Business
EDWARDSVILLE - Annie's Frozen Custard officials have announced they have made what they describe as "the extremely difficult decision to permanently close the 245 South Buchanan Street location in Edwardsville because of the labor shortage." Article continues after sponsor message. However, Annie's management also said: "Please rest assured that our...
suntimesnews.com
Celebrate the holiday season with Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeertm: The Musical at The Fabulous Fox Theatre Dec. 11
ST. LOUIS — Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America. The national tour featuring the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will soar into St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Sunday, December 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Following seven successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph and the holly jolly cast of characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster — along with the audience — will help Santa save Christmas. For more information about the tour visit www.rudolphthemusical.com [1].
suntimesnews.com
Riverside Regional Library announces calendar events for November 2022￼
JACKSON – The Riverside Regional Library system has released its calendar of events for November, 2022. There are two branches of the library in the River Region: Altenburg and Perryville. The Altenburg Branch is located at 66 Poplar Street. The phone number is 573 824-5267. The Perryville Branch is...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
suntimesnews.com
SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art students in the sculpture program in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design will host their free, fall iron pour, beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks,...
KFVS12
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A cattle breeding company plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois. Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County. A public news conference was held at Veterans...
wfcnnews.com
New USDA facility bringing 400 jobs to Williamson County; announcement to be made tomorrow
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A new USDA meat processing facility is now expected to bring around 400 jobs to the Williamson County region. Saline River Farms, LLC, previously announced the development of the 83,000 square-foot plant, which will be located on Illinois Route 166 north of Creal Springs. A press conference...
This Illinois Restaurant Slices Up Delicious Pizza With a Heaping Side Order of Scary
Craving pizza? Papa Vito's Pizza in Belleville, Illinois serves delicious Italian food, but its paranormal experiences are what brings everyone back for seconds. I don't know about you, but eating pizza on Halloween night is a long-standing tradition in our home, and now that I discovered there is a haunted pizza place in Belleville, Illinois, I kinda want to go on a road trip tonight.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
suntimesnews.com
SIU named a Princeton Review 2023 Green College
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale has once again earned national attention for its commitment to sustainability, earning a spot in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition. Just 455 institutions of higher learning across the country were recognized. Sustainability is one of five pillars of...
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
northcountynews.org
Brown honored for years of service
PRESENTED PLAQUE–Randolph County Circuit Clerk Julie Carnahan is pictured presenting Circuit Court Judge Richard Brown with a plaque thanking him for his many years of service to Randolph County. As he will be retiring very soon, Randolph County Judge Richard Brown was honored at the Oct. 28 Randolph County...
suntimesnews.com
Maximize Gifts to Minimize Taxes
CAPE GIRARDEAU – United Way of Southeast Missouri and SEMO CPA Company will offer a free Lunch & Learn on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from Noon to 1 p.m. Carly Bowles, Certified Public Accountant and Owner of SEMO CPA Company, will help attendees learn to “Maximize Gifts to Minimize Taxes” with the goal of reducing taxable income.
suntimesnews.com
Sr. Catherine (Mary Cyril) Wellinghoff, ASC
(Mary Cyril) WELLINGHOFF, ASC, 86, died peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Baptized Catherine, she was the third of seven children born to Bernard and Frances (nee Kohlmann) Wellinghoff...
