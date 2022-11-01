Read full article on original website
Don’t send your pumpkins to the landfill
Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill.
What to Do With Your Pumpkins After Halloween? They Can Be Composted, Donated to Farms, and Even Fed to Wildlife
Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
3 brilliant ways to reuse pumpkin seeds in the garden this Halloween
A gardening expert has shared three nifty ways in which you can reuse pumpkin seeds in your garden this Halloween, making sure that no part of pumpkin carving goes to waste. Here's how to embrace the 'grow your own' trend, speed up the process of your compost bin, and feed the birds – all with your leftover pumpkin seeds...
Got Leftover Pumpkins? Take them to a Farm!
Halloween has come and gone which means millions of pumpkins will be thrown into the trash across the country. But farmers want you to donate them to help feed their pigs. There’s a website that lists farms across America that will take your old pumpkins to feed to their animals. Pigs and chickens love them. So do birds. In Oregon, there are six farms listed on the Pumpkins for Pigs website. If you can’t make it to one, you might know someone with animals who would take leftover pumpkins.
Splitting Plants in Autumn
This year’s fall garden to-do list includes dividing perennials for a new bed that I’m planning to put in. Along the driveway we have old looking (and by old, I mean ancient) cinder blocks that the previous owner put in. I hate them, but it’s easier to work with the concrete blocks rather than pull them all out. I already have a smaller bed that I added a few years ago with plants growing next to and around these blocks, which helps camouflage them. I want to add onto this by working my way along the remainder of the driveway. There’s another bed a few feet down too where my monstrous forsythia shrub grows. I’d like to connect this to the other bed.
Elephants at Milwaukee Zoo have smashing 'gourd' time with giant pumpkins
Elephants at the Milwaukee Zoo in Wisconsin are shown playing with giant pumpkins and eating them as part of a seasonal enrichment activity this October — see the video!
These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden
As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
Owl's Excitement Over Being Given Mini Pumpkins Is Everything
Pumpkins are very popular in autumn. They are widely associated with Halloween because of the tradition of pumpkin carving and they are the base ingredient in many fall dishes. It's no surprise that people love them! It's also not just people who love pumpkins—one animal was absolutely ecstatic about the pumpkin she recently received.
Plant only native wisteria, plus there's still time to treat for lawn weeds: Dan Gill offers advice
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I want to get a wisteria next spring. Is there a species that is not invasive? And will it hurt a tree to let it climb the tree? — Terri Troxclair. The...
Grow An Early Spring Flowering Bulb Lawn
Imagine a lawn that would nourish pollinators, never need weeding and would grow more beautiful every year on its own. If this sounds like your ideal fall project, a spring bulb lawn may be perfect for you. Bulb lawns have become a feature in professional botanical gardens and are creating a stir among environmentally conscious home gardeners.
