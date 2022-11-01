Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State’s Quarterback Problem
With what was likely the last ranked matchup of the regular season behind it, Penn State football has a decision to make. It’s a decision that’s loomed large over James Franklin all season and one that’s just now coming to a head. Who should get the reigns at quarterback?
Staff Predictions: No. 15 Penn State vs. Indiana
Despite ultimately losing to Ohio State 44-31, Penn State played well for the majority of last week’s contest. The College Football Playoff committee clearly agreed, ranking the two-loss Nittany Lions in the top 15. While the Nittany Lions prepare for a road matchup against Indiana, questions encircle the team....
Your Official Penn State-Indiana Drinking Game
Penn State hosted Ohio State in its annual Stripe Out, and despite holding onto a lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions collapsed and lost 44-31. However, it’s a new week! The boys in blue and white will travel to Indiana for a potential bounce-back game against the Hoosiers. Penn State opened as a 13.5-point favorite over Indiana and boasts a 23-2 all-time record against the Hoosiers, so a win could very well be in the cards.
No. 3 Penn State Field Hockey Falls 2-1 To No. 6 Michigan In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 3 Penn State field hockey (15-3, 7-2 Big Ten) was upset by No. 6 Michigan (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Nittany Lions rolled into this match on an automatic bye into the semifinal round but just didn’t seem to play their usual game.
Staff Predictions: Penn State Hoops’ 2022-2023 Season
We’re just three days away from Penn State men’s basketball season tipping off, and there seems to be a lot of promise heading into the season. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is entering his second season in Happy Valley after leading his team to a 14-17 record and a semifinals appearance in the Big Ten Tournament last year. However, with a full recruiting year under his belt, Shrewsberry has brought in the best class in program history and even some talented transfers to round out the gritty, not pretty Nittany Lions.
No. 15 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Maryland In Four Sets
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball (18-6, Big Ten 7-6) took down Maryland (13-12, Big Ten 4-9) in four sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21) Wednesday night. The defense was a major factor in this win with 52 digs and 17 blocks to keep the Terrapins locked down. This is also a major conference win before the Nittany Lions will have four ranked matchups in their final seven games of the regular season.
John Harrar Creating A Penn State ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Team
John Harrar may have graduated from Penn State, but there was something missing from his bucket list of accomplishments: playing competitive, tournament-style basketball. This summer, he’ll finally be able to check that accomplishment off. The Basketball Tournament, or TBT for short, is a tournament featuring teams from around the...
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Soccer Silences No. 12 Northwestern 2-0 In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer (12-4-3, 6-3-2 Big Ten) took down No. 12 Northwestern (14-4-2, 7-3-1 Big Ten) 2-0 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. Kate Wiesner opened up the scoring in the first minute, followed by a Payton Linnehan goal, and...
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Bests Mercyhurst 4-1
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (8-4-1) dominated Mercyhurst (5-6) 4-1 to open its two-game home series against the Lakers on Friday afternoon from Pegula Ice Arena. After conceding the first goal of the outing, the Nittany Lions, led by Courtney Correia and Tessa Janecke, stormed back and tallied four unanswered to win the first game of the series handily.
Abdul Carter Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist
Penn State freshman linebacker Adbul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday. Carter is one of three Big Ten players among the 14 semifinalists on the list. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award is presented annually to the most...
Penn State Hoops Announces Captains For 2022-23 Season
Penn State men’s basketball announced its four captains for the 2022-23 campaign Thursday morning. Seth Lundy (fourth-year, guard/forward) Jalen Pickett (fifth-year, guard) Myles Dread (fifth-year, guard/forward) Andrew Funk (fifth-year, guard) With seven seasons of collective experience in Happy Valley, both Lundy and Dread earned captain distinctions in what will...
Penn State Field Hockey Rakes In Nine Individual Big Ten Awards
The Nittany Lions just can’t be stopped. After taking home a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, No. 3 Penn State field hockey brought in nine end-of-season conference awards on Wednesday. Forward Sophia Gladieux and head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss received the most notable awards on the team, earning...
Improved Culture Key To Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Historic Start
Culture is what head coach Guy Gadowsky always mentions when asked about Penn State men’s hockey’s success. After a 17-20-1 record and a trip to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament last season, Gadowsky’s program is off to its best start in program history with an 8-0 record.
Penn State Hoops 2022-23 Season Preview
Penn State men’s basketball is ready to take the next step this season. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is in his second year at the helm, most of the team’s stars from last year are back, and the squad has a chip on its shoulder. The roster is relatively...
Thomas Rhett To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center September 22
Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming back to Happy Valley next fall to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, September 22. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “Home Team” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, November 11.
State College Borough Hosting November 3 Forum On Police Response To Penn State Protest
The State College Borough’s Community Oversight Board (COB) is hosting an open forum to discuss the police response to the October 24 protest at Penn State. “The COB wishes to provide community members an opportunity to express their views on or experiences regarding the law enforcement response,” the borough’s website says.
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
[Photo Story] Pennsylvania Electoral Candidates Campaign In State College
Ahead of this year’s elections, Pennsylvania’s electoral candidates visited State College this week to raise awareness for their respective campaigns. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held his “Restore Freedom” Tour at C3 Sports in State College Tuesday. Before the rally started, videos and upbeat music played...
Documentary About Former Four Diamonds Child To Air At Centre Film Festival November 5
The Centre Film Festival will screen “Of Medicine and Miracles,” a documentary that tells the story of Four Diamonds child Emily Whitehead on Saturday, November 5. The film will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. The film takes a look at Philipsburg...
‘Underground Tufting’ Brings Custom Do-It-Yourself Rugs To Downtown State College
Penn State student Sichen Shao has always been a do-it-yourself kind of guy. After taking a trip with his friends to a tufting studio in New York City at the end of 2019, he knew it was something that the State College community would love. Flash forward three years later, and Underground Tufting is officially a reality.
